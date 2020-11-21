This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.

S'pore-HK air travel bubble deferred for two weeks due to rise in HK's Covid-19 cases: Ong Ye Kung

It had been slated to launch on Sunday with one flight into each city.

Malaysia lifts Covid-19 curbs in 4 states, places Kelantan on lockdown

The conditional movement control order will end in Kedah, Melaka, Terengganu and Johor on Sunday.

Events involving Lee Hsien Yang in preparation and execution of Lee Kuan Yew's last will 'troubling': Court

It said his wife had acted on his wishes and focused on what he wanted done.

Who should be first to get access to a Covid-19 vaccine in Singapore?

A committee has been formed to prioritise the people who should be given the vaccines first.

Tours of SIA's training centre take off; new economy class meals for short-haul flights launched

The national carrier is operating four sessions of the Inside SIA tour over two weekends.

UOB sues retiree to recover more than $100k lost in alleged phone scam

Lim Thiam Ho claims that he was duped into logging into his bank account by scammers who applied for the cash advance.

Five new coronavirus cases in Singapore, all imported for 11th day

The new cases take Singapore's total to 58,148.

7 family-friendly attractions for the school holidays

From indoor playgrounds to attractions with animals, several new family-friendly places have popped up.

