This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.
Yachts and pool villas: Families splurge on big-ticket staycays for school holidays
Some of these luxury staycations come with extras like yacht trips.
Asean Summit: Australia, New Zealand should work with Asean to resume travel safely, says PM Lee
Singapore has lifted border restrictions for visitors from the two countries, and PM Lee hopes they will do the same soon.
Planning to fly to Hong Kong? Here's what you need to know before booking a flight from Singapore
Who is eligible to travel? What flights are available?
Trump supporters head to the streets as he pushes false election claims
Organisers have given the rallies various names, including the March for Trump and Stop the Steal.
Self-styled prophet with spiritual wives being investigated after ST report
The ST article had raised “new and alarming claims” about his activities, Muis said.
With prices so low, time to buy a home on Sentosa?
While private home prices continue to rise, there is one place in Singapore where you can buy a property for almost the same price as 14 years ago.
2 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, both imported
There were no cases in the community and none in workers' dormitories.
Sea change: How keeping Antarctica frozen could save the world
Antarctica's fate is intertwined with the rest of the world, especially for small island states like Singapore.