This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.
'We're going to win this race': Biden calls for unity as his lead over Trump grows
Mr Biden said he was on track to win over 300 electoral votes, as Mr Trump claimed that votes counted after Election Day were illegal.
You go SQ girl: Local aircrew take off in new jobs
Many of them have been redeployed to a variety of roles, especially in the service industry.
Malaysia expands Covid-19 movement curbs to more states from Nov 9 to Dec 6
All states in Peninsular Malaysia except Kelantan, Perlis and Pahang will now be placed under the conditional movement order.
New PSLE scoring system: 5 questions about secondary school cut-off points
The Education Ministry has released indicative cut-off entry scores for three different secondary school types.
Robinsons' closures: How other major S'pore department stores are faring
Isetan has no plans to downsize, while BHG will keep all five of its stores.
S'porean in No. 2 spot on Fortune power list: 'I came from a neighbourhood school that no longer exists'
Jessica Tan is the co-CEO of China's financial services and technology behemoth Ping An Group.
Sex and consent on campus: S'pore universities still grappling with sexual misconduct incidents
More than a year after the Monica Baey voyeurism saga, what has been done to address the problem?
7 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, all imported
There were no new cases in the community or from worker's dormitories.