This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.

'We're going to win this race': Biden calls for unity as his lead over Trump grows

Mr Biden said he was on track to win over 300 electoral votes, as Mr Trump claimed that votes counted after Election Day were illegal.

READ MORE HERE

You go SQ girl: Local aircrew take off in new jobs

Many of them have been redeployed to a variety of roles, especially in the service industry.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia expands Covid-19 movement curbs to more states from Nov 9 to Dec 6

All states in Peninsular Malaysia except Kelantan, Perlis and Pahang will now be placed under the conditional movement order.

READ MORE HERE

New PSLE scoring system: 5 questions about secondary school cut-off points

The Education Ministry has released indicative cut-off entry scores for three different secondary school types.

READ MORE HERE

Robinsons' closures: How other major S'pore department stores are faring

Isetan has no plans to downsize, while BHG will keep all five of its stores.

READ MORE HERE

S'porean in No. 2 spot on Fortune power list: 'I came from a neighbourhood school that no longer exists'

Jessica Tan is the co-CEO of China's financial services and technology behemoth Ping An Group.

READ MORE HERE

Sex and consent on campus: S'pore universities still grappling with sexual misconduct incidents

More than a year after the Monica Baey voyeurism saga, what has been done to address the problem?

READ MORE HERE

7 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, all imported

There were no new cases in the community or from worker's dormitories.

READ MORE HERE