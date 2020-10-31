This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.
Hundreds of shoppers continue to throng Robinsons day after news of closure
Even before the store opened at 11am, a queue of some 300 people had formed outside The Heeren.
Heeding Malaysian King's advice, MPs in bipartisan talks to prop up PM Muhyiddin
Official sources said negotiations will begin in earnest when MPs reconvene on Monday before the tabling of Budget 2021 on Nov 6.
Singapore to allow travellers from China, Australia's Victoria from Nov 6; no quarantine if Covid-19 test negative
Travellers from the two places can apply for an air travel pass to enter Singapore from Nov 6.
Brunei's Prince Azim died from multiple organ failure, says brother
Prince 'Abdul Mateen said his brother was diagnosed with severe systemic vasculitis this year.
Johor leaders urge locals to ensure no Covid-19 spike for Singapore to reopen its border
Kindergartens, childcare centres, senior citizens activity centres will be closed from Nov 2 to 14.
12 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, none in community
The new cases bring Singapore's total to 58,015.
TraceTogether token collection raises questions
Are there enough TraceTogether contact-tracing tokens for everyone?
NUS to lift zoning restrictions from Dec 6 following drop in Covid-19 community cases
The measure was introduced in June to minimise inter-mingling on campus amid the Covid-19 outbreak.