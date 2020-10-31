This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.

Hundreds of shoppers continue to throng Robinsons day after news of closure

Even before the store opened at 11am, a queue of some 300 people had formed outside The Heeren.

READ MORE HERE

Heeding Malaysian King's advice, MPs in bipartisan talks to prop up PM Muhyiddin

Official sources said negotiations will begin in earnest when MPs reconvene on Monday before the tabling of Budget 2021 on Nov 6.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore to allow travellers from China, Australia's Victoria from Nov 6; no quarantine if Covid-19 test negative

Travellers from the two places can apply for an air travel pass to enter Singapore from Nov 6.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Brunei's Prince Azim died from multiple organ failure, says brother

Prince 'Abdul Mateen said his brother was diagnosed with severe systemic vasculitis this year.

READ MORE HERE

Johor leaders urge locals to ensure no Covid-19 spike for Singapore to reopen its border

Kindergartens, childcare centres, senior citizens activity centres will be closed from Nov 2 to 14.

READ MORE HERE

12 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, none in community

The new cases bring Singapore's total to 58,015.

READ MORE HERE

TraceTogether token collection raises questions

Are there enough TraceTogether contact-tracing tokens for everyone?

READ MORE HERE

NUS to lift zoning restrictions from Dec 6 following drop in Covid-19 community cases

The measure was introduced in June to minimise inter-mingling on campus amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

READ MORE HERE