This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.

What happens if an emergency is declared in Malaysia?

Here's a quick look at what it will entail and why the government is making the move now.

READ MORE HERE

Inaugural Singapore Airlines A-380 dining experience takes off at Changi Airport

About 400 people were first to experience the Restaurant@A380 experience on board two planes.

READ MORE HERE

MOH to offer tuberculosis screening to Block 174D Hougang Ave 1 residents after cluster detected

The screening will be conducted free of charge at the Tuberculosis Control Unit at Moulmein Road from Oct 26.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Political logjam over state of emergency plan drags Malaysia's royal households into the fray

The King and the other eight state rulers must decide whether to sanction PM Muhyiddin's plan.

READ MORE HERE

Final US presidential debate more focused, but unlikely to shift public opinion

Much of the 96 minutes ended up in reasonably robust but polite and inconclusive arguments.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore could enter phase 3 by end-2020; social gatherings of 8 people may be allowed

Testing and contact tracing to be stepped up; gatherings of up to 8 may be allowed in phase 3.

READ MORE HERE

Mandatory TraceTogether check-ins from end-December: 6 things to know about using the app or token

Checking in with the TraceTogether app or token will be mandatory at all public venues.

READ MORE HERE

Playgrounds for big kids: Shoot Nerf guns, zip down inflatable water slides and more

Unleash your inner child at playgrounds that cater to adults and children alike.

READ MORE HERE