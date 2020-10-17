This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Singapore-Hong Kong air travel bubble: Will I be able to travel and when?
There will be a quota on the number of flights plying both sides.
S'porean blogger Amos Yee charged in US court with solicitation and possession of child porn
He allegedly exchanged nude photos and "thousands" of messages with a 14-year-old girl.
Island-hop and uncover the allure of the Southern Islands
Ferry operators have pushed out more boats to meet the rise in demand.
Singaporeans slam vandalism and inconsiderate behaviour at new Changi Jurassic Mile
A hatchling dinosaur exhibit is missing five teeth.
Jacinda Ardern wins by landslide in New Zealand 'Covid election'
Ms Ardern's centre-left Labour Party saw its highest level of support in at least 50 years.
Singapore home cams hacked: Are web and mobile cameras secure?
Questions have surfaced after surveillance camera footage from Singapore homes showed up on pornographic sites.
Malaysia’s PM Muhyiddin Yassin in a bind as Umno demands Cabinet reshuffle
He has to decide whether to accede to the party's ultimatum.
Wife of Sats officer who died in food poisoning incident seeks damages from F&B firm Spize
She is claiming more than $631,000 from Spize and Spize Events for negligence.