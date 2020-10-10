This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.
Most Singaporeans remain open to foreigners here; only 14% negative towards them: Survey
Those unemployed were more likely to express unhappiness, with 26 per cent saying they felt negative or very negative about foreigners.
How Singapore helped with US President Trump's Covid-19 treatment
Blood samples from three Singapore patients were used to develop the experimental antibody cocktail in Mr Trump's treatment.
$3,000 Baby Support Grant: Is my child eligible and when will I receive the money?
Also find out how the new grant to help parents amid Covid-19 will be disbursed.
'How can I accept Muhyiddin like that?': Mahathir says he cannot reconcile with Malaysia PM
Mr Muhyiddin is plying the same politics that both of them had sought to reform when they defeated the Najib Razak-led government, said Dr Mahathir.
People spending up to $700 on just decorations and cake for parties during Covid-19 pandemic
The focus has shifted to creating the perfect party backdrop for photo opportunities, so people can post pictures on social media, says one event...
10/10/2020 a hot wedding date as nearly 10 times more couples than on average Saturday will say 'I do'
Oct 10 is also very popular this year as it is an easy to remember date and it falls on a Saturday.
7 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 1 in the community
The other patients comprise one locally transmitted case in a worker's dormitory and five imported patients.
Hit new highs on a 17-storey bungee jump at Sentosa
How does it feel to jump off a 17-storey tower? Travel correspondent Clara Lock gives it a shot.