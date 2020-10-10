This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.

Most Singaporeans remain open to foreigners here; only 14% negative towards them: Survey

Those unemployed were more likely to express unhappiness, with 26 per cent saying they felt negative or very negative about foreigners.

READ MORE HERE

How Singapore helped with US President Trump's Covid-19 treatment

Blood samples from three Singapore patients were used to develop the experimental antibody cocktail in Mr Trump's treatment.

READ MORE HERE

$3,000 Baby Support Grant: Is my child eligible and when will I receive the money?

Also find out how the new grant to help parents amid Covid-19 will be disbursed.

READ MORE HERE

'How can I accept Muhyiddin like that?': Mahathir says he cannot reconcile with Malaysia PM

Mr Muhyiddin is plying the same politics that both of them had sought to reform when they defeated the Najib Razak-led government, said Dr Mahathir.

READ MORE HERE

People spending up to $700 on just decorations and cake for parties during Covid-19 pandemic

The focus has shifted to creating the perfect party backdrop for photo opportunities, so people can post pictures on social media, says one event...

READ MORE HERE

10/10/2020 a hot wedding date as nearly 10 times more couples than on average Saturday will say 'I do'

Oct 10 is also very popular this year as it is an easy to remember date and it falls on a Saturday.

READ MORE HERE

7 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 1 in the community

The other patients comprise one locally transmitted case in a worker's dormitory and five imported patients.

READ MORE HERE

Hit new highs on a 17-storey bungee jump at Sentosa

How does it feel to jump off a 17-storey tower? Travel correspondent Clara Lock gives it a shot.

READ MORE HERE