This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.

Trump in hospital for Covid-19, starts Remdesivir therapy and doesn't need extra oxygen, doctor says

There will be no transfer of power from Mr Trump to Vice-President Mike Pence while the President is in the hospital, a White House spokesman said.

Couples rush to extend wedding guest lists to maximise 100-people capacity limit

Wedding venue operators have also received more enquiries on bookings after Covid-19 rules were eased.

'Cruises to nowhere' from S'pore set to resume; STB to launch safety guidelines for cruise lines

Ships will be allowed a maximum capacity of 50 per cent of the usual capacity for the first three months.

PAP's perceived credibility falls, more swing voters in S'pore: 5 key takeaways from IPS post-GE2020 survey

The Workers' Party's perceived credibility rose among respondents of all age groups.

Going on a workation - how much work you get done is up to you

Does the hotel experience make work better, or does work make the hotel experience worse?

Singapore confirms 6 new Covid-19 cases, lowest number since March 5

This is the lowest number of cases since March 5, which saw five new cases.

No new round of Covid-19 support measures in Monday's ministerial statement, says DPM Heng

The main purpose of his statement will be to provide the context for the Supplementary Supply Bill that will be introduced in Parliament on Monday.

Chinese vlogger dies after being set on fire by ex-husband

The man doused her in petrol and set her alight while she was live-streaming.

