This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Wuhan virus: Passengers on Scoot flight from Singapore to Hangzhou isolated after man sent for further tests





In a statement, Scoot said that a passenger on flight TR 188 had to be sent for further blood tests after the flight landed in Hangzhou, China on Jan 24, 2020. PHOTO: ST FILE



All 314 passengers on the flight had to undergo "enhanced health screening", said Scoot.

Wuhan virus: Malaysia confirms 3 cases, all patients related to Singapore's first confirmed case





Malaysian health officers screen arriving passengers with thermal scanners at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, on Jan 21, 2020. PHOTO: AFP



They are the first confirmed cases in Malaysia of the potentially deadly disease.

Public should use surgical masks, not N95 masks, to guard against Wuhan virus spread: Experts





Surgical masks can help reduce the spread of the virus and are more practical for the general public to use. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



Surgical masks are meant to help block large-particle droplets from reaching the wearer's mouth and nose.

From Louis Cha to Kit Chan, 10 personalities born in the Year of the Rat





(Clockwise from top left) Late president of Singapore S R Nathan, singer-actress Kit Chan, author Suchen Christine Lim and singer Sammi Cheng were all born in the Year of the Rat. PHOTOS: ST FILE, LIANHE ZAOBAO



People born in the Year of the Rat are believed to be thrifty, industrious and gracious.

Growing vegan movement in Singapore





A burger with a Beyond Meat Patty and Impossible Meatball Spaghetti (background). PHOTO: ST FILE



More than 2,000 people in Singapore have pledged to go on a meatless diet this January, as part of the Veganuary movement.

World Economic Forum: Winning hearts and minds on the benefits of globalisation





Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has said that Singapore has to look after its own people and make sure that all the good things happening in the world benefit not just Singapore, but also Singaporeans. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



It is important to ensure that the system of open borders and free trade continues to work for everyone, writes ST editor Warren Fernandez from Davos.

Migrants in Singapore mostly from Malaysia





The diverse group of migrants in Singapore has tripled in the last 30 years from 1990 to last year, according to figures from the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs. ST FILE PHOTO



Malaysians form the biggest group of migrants living and working in Singapore, accounting for 44 per cent of the foreign-born population here, United Nations figures show.

Top 10 car brands corner 66% of market





A Toyota Corolla Altis on display at the Singapore Motorshow at the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre on Jan 9. The Japanese marque led the list of top 10 best-selling car brands last year. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH



The top 10 best-selling car brands cornered 66.4 per cent of a shrunken market last year, down from 70.5 per cent in 2018 as competition increased.

