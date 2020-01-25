This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.
Wuhan virus: Passengers on Scoot flight from Singapore to Hangzhou isolated after man sent for further tests
All 314 passengers on the flight had to undergo "enhanced health screening", said Scoot.
Wuhan virus: Malaysia confirms 3 cases, all patients related to Singapore's first confirmed case
They are the first confirmed cases in Malaysia of the potentially deadly disease.
Public should use surgical masks, not N95 masks, to guard against Wuhan virus spread: Experts
Surgical masks are meant to help block large-particle droplets from reaching the wearer's mouth and nose.
From Louis Cha to Kit Chan, 10 personalities born in the Year of the Rat
People born in the Year of the Rat are believed to be thrifty, industrious and gracious.
Growing vegan movement in Singapore
More than 2,000 people in Singapore have pledged to go on a meatless diet this January, as part of the Veganuary movement.
World Economic Forum: Winning hearts and minds on the benefits of globalisation
It is important to ensure that the system of open borders and free trade continues to work for everyone, writes ST editor Warren Fernandez from Davos.
Migrants in Singapore mostly from Malaysia
Malaysians form the biggest group of migrants living and working in Singapore, accounting for 44 per cent of the foreign-born population here, United Nations figures show.
Top 10 car brands corner 66% of market
The top 10 best-selling car brands cornered 66.4 per cent of a shrunken market last year, down from 70.5 per cent in 2018 as competition increased.