This week's top reads from The Straits Times

More allowed to return to workplace from Sept 28: Do I have to go back to office if my boss asks me to?

Here are some answers to questions you may have about the new Covid-19 guidelines for the workplace.

READ MORE HERE

Anwar's Parliament majority claim throws Malaysian politics into turmoil again

The opposition leader's audacious bid raises questions about PM Muhyiddin Yassin's legitimacy to stay in power.

READ MORE HERE

Pregnant S'porean mum and family thankful to be alive after dream holiday turned into Covid-19 nightmare

Three of their family members fell ill with Covid-19, one seriously, after a holiday to Europe.

READ MORE HERE

Flights to nowhere: The man who chartered SIA jets for sky-high joyrides in the 80s

Tour agency veteran Albert See was a proponent of no-destination flights long before the pandemic.

READ MORE HERE

Boon Tat Street death: Daughter of businessman says her father's sentence is a consolation, hopes to move on

Ms Shyller Tan said she will never forget the moment on July 10, 2017 when her father told her he had killed her husband.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore's total population falls to 5.69 million as Covid-19 pandemic hits non-resident numbers

Total population dipped by 0.3 per cent - the first time it has gone into negative territory in the last 10 years.

READ MORE HERE

Expect long winter for tourism in Singapore as recovery could take 3 to 5 years: STB chief

The tourism industry must be prepared for a long winter, as international travel could take three to five years to recover even if a vaccine for the coronavirus is developed soon.

READ MORE HERE

What Tesla's return would mean for motorists

A recent spate of job postings by Tesla for roles based in Singapore signals the return of the American electric carmaker - an intention The Straits Times first reported in 2016.

READ MORE HERE