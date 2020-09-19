This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.

Sembawang God of Wealth Temple fire: Statues of deities intact despite extensive damage, 3 dogs dead



Five statues of the God of Wealth in the main prayer hall were relatively undamaged by the fire.

READ MORE HERE

$100 tourism vouchers: How do I redeem them and can they be used all at once? 7 things you need to know



From December, all adult Singaporeans will be given the vouchers to spend on local attractions.

READ MORE HERE

Lorry driver in viral Pasir Ris incident who was wrongly kept in jail for 2 extra days gets compensation

Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Mr Teo Seng Tiong tried to distract himself to avoid thinking about the extra hours he was spending in jail.

READ MORE HERE

Taiwanese host Alien Huang's death due to aortic dissection

There had been speculation that his death might have been due to a freak accident at home.

READ MORE HERE

Sail away: Go 'overseas' by kayaking, diving and cruising around Singapore

Running out of things to do on the mainland? Here are some ideas for those seeking a getaway.

READ MORE HERE

US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at age 87 from pancreatic cancer

Ms Ginsburg was an icon for American liberals and her death could dramatically alter the ideological balance of the court.

READ MORE HERE

15 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 1 in the community and 5 imported

The community case is a Singaporean, said the Ministry of Health.

READ MORE HERE

He placed a winning $1.07m bid for Bishan DBSS flat at start of circuit breaker

Skyscraper resale flat prices in Singapore have hit new highs despite Covid-19 crisis.

READ MORE HERE