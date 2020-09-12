This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.
Growth of deep tech sector means exciting career opportunities for Singaporeans: Iswaran
Deep tech company leaders said those interested in joining the sector must always be adaptable and keep an open mind.
Tourist at home: Explore Singapore with cool local tours
Spin around town in a vintage Vespa sidecar on the Crazy Rich Asians route or explore the Blair Plain enclave on foot.
42 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, with 10 imported and 4 in the community
The community cases comprise one permanent resident and three work pass holders.
New ERP system to start in 2023 but no distance-based charging yet; replacement of IU from second half of 2021
The new ERP system will have more features than the current one.
31-year-old man arrested after driving against traffic in high-speed car chase; passenger at large
The car mounted a kerb in Canberra Street and collided into a tree, said the police.
Liew Mun Leong steps down as chairman of CAG, Surbana Jurong after ex-maid acquitted of stealing
Mr Liew said he and his family will continue to provide full cooperation to authorities in their review of the case involving his ex-maid, Ms Parti Liyani.
Lucky Plaza businesses petition authorities to remove odd-entry restrictions on weekends
At least two petitions calling for the restrictions to be reversed have been created, as some businesses say they have been struggling to break-even since the rules were imposed.
Decathlon Orchard opens its doors to eager customers
More than 50 people were in queue outside the store before it opened at 10am.