This week's top reads from The Straits Times

I forgive my employer, says ex-maid acquitted of stealing from CAG chairman Liew Mun Leong's home



The 46-year-old Indonesian woman has been acquitted in the High Court of stealing over $34,000 worth of items.

Staycations under $160: Explore trendy locales while staying at these chic boutique hotels

With travel on hold, millennials are forming the bulk of staycation guests at boutique hotels in cool neighbourhoods on the city fringe.

No Temasek-linked firms among 400 on hiring watch list for potentially discriminating against S’poreans

Proactive surveillance did not pick up any cases in Temasek-linked firms, said Manpower Minister Josephine Teo.

Singapore confirms 34 new Covid-19 cases, including 3 in community and 2 imported

The three community cases comprise one Singaporean and two work pass holders.

All Shaw cinemas being inspected following falling ventilation duct incident at Nex shopping mall



The two injured moviegoers have since been discharged from hospital.

Man charged over Lucky Plaza crash that killed two maids

Malaysian Chong Kim Hoe, whose car allegedly ploughed into six Filipino women, is facing three charges for dangerous driving.

A spirited debate on minimum wage, but where are the details?

Without numbers and policy proposals, the discussion threw up more heat than light, said senior political correspondent Grace Ho.

Hit by Covid-19 pandemic, Bangkok nightlife pivots to local customers

Businesses that rely on Thai clientele are seeing crowds return while those oriented towards tourists are desolate or have simply closed down.

