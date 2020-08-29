This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.

24-year-old man charged with murder of wife in Boon Lay Place

Chinese national Cui Huan, 24, is accused of killing Ms Liang Xueqiu, 26, who was found at a foot path at Block 211 Boon Lay Place on Thursday.

Hop on: 5 of the most scenic bus routes in Singapore

Enjoy the view on these five public bus rides, hop off to explore the sights, and see the island from a fresh perspective.

Wearing some types of masks may be worse than not wearing one at all: Study

People need to compromise between effectiveness and comfort, says senior health correspondent Salma Khalik.

Abe's resignation: Race for new Japan PM starts, LDP to pick successor around Sept 15

Party policy chief Fumio Kishida and former Cabinet minister Seiko Noda are among the possible candidates.

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman dies from colon cancer at 43

The star died in his home after a private four-year battle with colon cancer.

51 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 1 in community and 3 imported

A work pass holder is the sole community case.

Bulgari refutes Bellagraph Nova Group's claim that it is setting up 'luxurious anti-ageing' clinic at its Shanghai hotel

In an interview in June, the group's co-founder Terence Loh said the facility was set to launch at the end of this year under Novena Bellagraph Aesthetics.

askST: What happens if you are retrenched?

What are the rights of a retrenched worker? And if I think I have been short-changed, who can I turn to?

