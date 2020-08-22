This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.
S'pore-registered firm close to buying Newcastle United admits doctoring Obama photo
The photos were used in marketing materials for Bellagraph Nova Group, co-founded by Singaporeans Nelson and Terence Loh.
More working from home feel stressed than those on Covid-19 front line: Survey
Younger people are also more likely to report feeling anxious than those who are older.
50 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 2 in the community and 5 imported
The two community cases are both Singaporeans.
Explore the obscure: 6 secret museums to check out in Singapore
If you have exhausted the big guns, like National Gallery Singapore and the National Museum, why not visit less well-known, niche museums?
National exams to proceed: What will happen to students who miss exams because of Covid-19 restrictions?
Close to 100,000 students will be sitting the year-end national examinations amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
$30,000 salaries, yet in serious debt
The downturn has revealed that tens of thousands of families here do not have sufficient savings, let alone retirement planning, to cushion them when things turn for the worse.
Singaporeans to get $320 million in tourism vouchers to boost sector
The credits will be called SingapoRediscovers Vouchers, named for the campaign launched last month to drive spending at eateries, shops, hotels and attractions.
Retiree sues UOB over $1.15m in investment losses
Under dispute is whether Madam Tan Swan Choo was tricked into a bad investment or was a competent investor who knew what she was getting into.