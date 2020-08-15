This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.

Can you get Covid-19 from frozen food?

While it is possible for the virus to be transmitted through improperly handled food, experts say the risk is low.

Pandemic staycations: Suite life at Singapore's best hotels less freewheeling now but still an ideal escape

Stays have been sweetened with dining credits, spa discounts, room upgrades, leisurely checkouts and more.

DPM Heng's ministerial statement to provide advance info on Covid-19 support measures before Parliament opens: Indranee Rajah

This comes as some support measures are ending soon, and ahead of Parliament opening on Aug 24.

81 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 3 in community and 16 imported

Of the 16 imported cases, 10 are from a vessel which arrived in Singapore on Aug 8.

Coronavirus: New York doctors sent their girls to Singapore, then the borders closed

By May, Ms Elaine Yang and Mr David Weir were agonising over missing their daughters' milestones.

Coronavirus: 24-hour gyms struggle to maintain operations due to extra cleaning, manpower costs

Other 24-hour gyms, like The Gym Pod, have seen an increase in users since the phase two reopening.

Football: A bankrupt club is not a better club, Peter Lim tells Valencia fans as club's hierarchy issues open letter

A section of vocal Los Che fans have accused the Singaporean billionaire of "negligently managing the club" and "deteriorating the value of the team".

Will US and China go from cold to hot war?

"The question now being asked, quietly but nervously, in capitals around the world is, where will this end?" wrote former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd.

