This week's top reads from The Straits Times

NDP 2020: Where to see fireworks, Red Lions and mobile column near your home

​

This year, the state flag and F-15 fighter jet fly-pasts will cover much of the island including the heartland for the first time.

READ MORE HERE

Best staycation deals in phase two: Re-opened hotels get creative with room packages

Many are starting to offer novel packages, from a gender reveal party to a master chef three-course dinner experience to personalised zoo tours.

READ MORE HERE

Check out these 7 nature spots that are far from crowds

These less popular green spaces can equally serve a variety of interests, whether it is jogging, bird-spotting or a lovers' stroll.

READ MORE HERE

Bukit Panjang bus service changes: Ong Ye Kung reveals $60m subsidy for Downtown Line as he calls for balance

A Bukit Panjang resident had submitted a petition with more than 2,000 names, asking LTA to rescind plans for bus route changes.

READ MORE HERE

Of laughs and lymphoma: Funnyman Kumar opens up about his dad's death

His father had been suffering for a long time, displaying "symptoms" that tipped them off, Kumar recalls.

READ MORE HERE

132 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 1 in the community and 6 imported

The new cases take Singapore's total number of Covid-19 patients to 54,929.

READ MORE HERE

Air India Express plane crash toll in Kerala rises to 19; safety of short runways in question

The plane, on a repatriation flight from Dubai, overshot the runway in heavy rain and crashed into a small gorge, splitting into two.

READ MORE HERE

47 employers placed on watch list for possible discriminatory hiring practices; most from financial and professional services sectors

They comprise both large and small companies, with the largest employing almost 2,000 PMETs.

READ MORE HERE