This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.
PM Lee tells PAP MPs to be prepared for sharper questioning with more opposition MPs in Parliament
Be prepared to engage the opposition during Parliament debates, said PM Lee, who told PAP MPs not to shy away from robust exchange.
Rediscover Singapore: 15 discounts and deals to check out
While social distancing and Covid-19 restrictions are still in place, discounts and freebies can help sweeten the no-travel deal.
WP's Pritam Singh clarifies he will donate half his salary increase as Opposition Leader, not half his entire salary
The amount Mr Singh will give away works out to less than $96,000 of his $385,000 annual pay.
Former infantry officer diagnosed with Covid-19 spent nearly 70 days in TTSH-NCID
"I'm only 60 per cent of my former self. I still get breathless sometimes," says Mr Wong Shin Liang, 71.
Red Lions take on new challenge with jump into the heartland for NDP2020
They will land in heartland grass fields near Sengkang General Hospital and Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.
S'porean admits to being spy: Making of a Chinese agent
Dickson Yeo spent almost five years working at the behest of Chinese intelligence operatives to obtain valuable information from the United States.
1MDB graft convictions put ex-Malaysia PM Najib out of the running if snap polls are called
Malaysia PM Muhyiddin can now capitalise on the convictions to secure a stronger mandate, says Malaysia bureau chief Shannon Teoh.
100-year-old Hong Kong bakery Hang Heung to open its first overseas shop in Singapore
The store in Ion Orchard is expected to open by end August or early September, subject to renovation challenges due to the pandemic.