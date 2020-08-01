This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.

PM Lee tells PAP MPs to be prepared for sharper questioning with more opposition MPs in Parliament

Be prepared to engage the opposition during Parliament debates, said PM Lee, who told PAP MPs not to shy away from robust exchange.

READ MORE HERE

Rediscover Singapore: 15 discounts and deals to check out

While social distancing and Covid-19 restrictions are still in place, discounts and freebies can help sweeten the no-travel deal.

READ MORE HERE

WP's Pritam Singh clarifies he will donate half his salary increase as Opposition Leader, not half his entire salary

Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

The amount Mr Singh will give away works out to less than $96,000 of his $385,000 annual pay.

READ MORE HERE

Former infantry officer diagnosed with Covid-19 spent nearly 70 days in TTSH-NCID

"I'm only 60 per cent of my former self. I still get breathless sometimes," says Mr Wong Shin Liang, 71.

READ MORE HERE

Red Lions take on new challenge with jump into the heartland for NDP2020

They will land in heartland grass fields near Sengkang General Hospital and Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

READ MORE HERE

S'porean admits to being spy: Making of a Chinese agent

Dickson Yeo spent almost five years working at the behest of Chinese intelligence operatives to obtain valuable information from the United States.

READ MORE HERE

1MDB graft convictions put ex-Malaysia PM Najib out of the running if snap polls are called

Malaysia PM Muhyiddin can now capitalise on the convictions to secure a stronger mandate, says Malaysia bureau chief Shannon Teoh.

READ MORE HERE

100-year-old Hong Kong bakery Hang Heung to open its first overseas shop in Singapore

The store in Ion Orchard is expected to open by end August or early September, subject to renovation challenges due to the pandemic.

READ MORE HERE