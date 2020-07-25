This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.

PM Lee Hsien Loong announces new Cabinet line-up; changes at the helm for 6 ministries

Changes include: Mr Ong Ye Kung will be Transport Minister and Mr Lawrence Wong will move to the Education Ministry.

Man and woman charged with killing woman's 4-year-old daughter and burning her body

Wong Shi Xiang and Foo Li Ping allegedly tried to dispose of the girl's body by burning it in a metal barrel.

PM Lee unveils new Cabinet line-up: 7 new PAP MPs to be political office-holders

The seven are Dr Tan See Leng, Ms Gan Siow Huang, Mr Alvin Tan, Mr Desmond Tan, Mr Tan Kiat How, Mr Eric Chua and Mr Mohd Fahmi Aliman.

Senior Parliamentary Secretary Tan Wu Meng among 3 political office-holders to retire from Cabinet

The other two are Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan, 67, and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Social and Family Development Sam Tan, 61.

Interactive: Meet PM Lee's new Cabinet

Here's a look at who's who in Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's new Cabinet post-GE2020.

513 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 2 in the community and 6 imported

The two community cases are work pass holders, said MOH.

Figure skating: Singapore's 2017 SEA Games champion Yu Shuran opens up about systemic abuse in China

She said she was kicked, hit repeatedly and shouted at by her coach, and the physical abuse started when she was 11 years old.

NDP pack collection exercise kicks off for every Singaporean and PR household

Each household can collect one pack, and residents must present their NRIC at the collection counters for verification.

