This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Taking on breast cancer in their 20s and 30s and celebrating every victory
About one-fifth of women diagnosed with breast cancer between 2011 and 2015 were under 45.
Top 5: Chinese New Year snacks
From crispy kangkong to kopi siew dai cookies, here are some festive snacks that are definitely worth the calories.
Experts warn about scale of Wuhan virus as US airports start screening, more cases reported in China
Fears that the virus will spread are growing ahead of the Chinese New Year holiday.
Bak kwa customers not put off by higher prices for CNY
High demand and costlier pork are among reasons for the rising price of the festive treat.
To the end of the earth: Antarctica's raw, icy beauty and amazing wildlife
In Antarctica, the ice is not just white, but every shade of blue, from pale aquamarine to deep sapphire.
Mother of Britain's worst rapist Reynhard Sinaga begged son to return to Indonesia
Reynhard Sinaga's mother said she struggled to believe the evil crimes her son had committed.
Lunch with Sumiko: I was a late bloomer, says Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki
He was 50 when the self-help book was published. Its ideas defied conventional wisdom about how to become rich.
Singapore Pools to call or e-mail punters affected by glitches in Toto Quick Pick system
Singapore Pools said it has started contacting affected customers and will continue doing so over the next few days.