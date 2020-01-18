This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.

Taking on breast cancer in their 20s and 30s and celebrating every victory



(From left) Ms Jayasree Pillai, Ms Tracy Hoo and Ms Charlene Koh. PHOTOS: ANNABEL LAW PRODUCTIONS, TRACY HOO, JEMANCI PORTRAIT



About one-fifth of women diagnosed with breast cancer between 2011 and 2015 were under 45.

READ MORE HERE

Top 5: Chinese New Year snacks



Kopi siew dai cookies from Mdm Ling and crispy kangkong with cheese and sour cream from Goodwood Park Hotel. PHOTOS: GOODWOORK PARK HOTEL, MDM LING



From crispy kangkong to kopi siew dai cookies, here are some festive snacks that are definitely worth the calories.

READ MORE HERE

Experts warn about scale of Wuhan virus as US airports start screening, more cases reported in China



A woman walks in front of the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market, where health authorities said a man who died from a respiratory illness had purchased goods from, in the city of Wuhan, on Jan 12, 2020. PHOTO: AFP



Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Fears that the virus will spread are growing ahead of the Chinese New Year holiday.

READ MORE HERE

Bak kwa customers not put off by higher prices for CNY



Lim Chee Guan says it has increased its sliced bak kwa prices from $52 a kg during the non-festive period to $62 now because pork prices have been rising. ST PHOTO: MARCELLIN LOPEZ



High demand and costlier pork are among reasons for the rising price of the festive treat.

READ MORE HERE

To the end of the earth: Antarctica's raw, icy beauty and amazing wildlife



A line of tourists on a snowshoeing trip being dwarfed by the vastness of the windswept landscape at Port Charcot, Booth Island. ST PHOTO: ASHLEIGH SIM



In Antarctica, the ice is not just white, but every shade of blue, from pale aquamarine to deep sapphire.

READ MORE HERE

Mother of Britain's worst rapist Reynhard Sinaga begged son to return to Indonesia​



A CCTV screengrab of Indonesian serial rapist Reynhard Sinaga leaving his house in search of his young male victims. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM YOUTUBE



Reynhard Sinaga's mother said she struggled to believe the evil crimes her son had committed.

READ MORE HERE

Lunch with Sumiko: I was a late bloomer, says Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki



Mr Robert Kiyosaki says there is no magic formula in making money. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN



He was 50 when the self-help book was published. Its ideas defied conventional wisdom about how to become rich.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore Pools to call or e-mail punters affected by glitches in Toto Quick Pick system



The glitches affected only punters who placed their bets online via the Toto Quick Pick system. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



Singapore Pools said it has started contacting affected customers and will continue doing so over the next few days.

READ MORE HERE