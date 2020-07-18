This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.

GE2020 results a ‘clear mandate' although vote share lower than 65 per cent PAP hoped for: Lawrence Wong

Mr Wong sought to put the election results in context and set out several reasons for the PAP's performance.

READ MORE HERE

202 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore

There are seven community cases and eight imported cases.

READ MORE HERE

RWS workers face uncertain future after mass retrenchment exercise

Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

It is understood that about 2,000 employees were laid off, but when asked, RWS did not want to confirm any figure.

READ MORE HERE

27 years' jail for parents of 5-year-old boy who was scalded with hot water, confined in cage before his death

They also pinched him with a pair of pliers and burned his palm with a heated spoon.

READ MORE HERE

Founder Bak Kut Teh in danger of closing down

The second-generation owner, Mr Nigel Chua, said business has plummeted by 85 per cent over the last five months.

READ MORE HERE

GE2020: Are GRCs still PAP fortresses after this GE?

Political analysts say GE2020 has shown the PAP that there is no safe haven, but the GRC system remains an obstacle for opposition parties to surmount.

READ MORE HERE

GE2020: 10 million population not a goal but a planning parameter, says Liu Thai Ker

The former chief planner stressed that the 10 million figure was the worst-case scenario.

READ MORE HERE

New Covid-19 test kit by DSO and A*Star cuts testing time by half

The improved Covid-19 test kit, which uses fewer raw materials that are limited in supply during the pandemic, is able to deliver results in less than two hours.

READ MORE HERE