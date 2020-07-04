This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.
Hotels, cinemas to reopen with safe management measures in place
Hotels must stagger check-in and check-out times for guests, while there will be a limit of 50 patrons per cinema hall.
GE2020: Unexpected connections among candidates
There are cousins, a couple, and former colleagues among candidates this year.
185 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 9 in the community
There is also one imported case involving a PR.
GE2020: Who is standing in your constituency?
Who are the new faces? Get to know your candidates for Singapore GE2020.
'I thought I was going to die at the hands of my boyfriend'
The memories still haunt Rachel Lim.
Singapore GE2020: The things you (didn’t know) you need to know
Get answers to key questions about the election.
Phase two of Singapore's Covid-19 reopening will likely stay in place for months
Large-scale events, such as concerts and conferences, will not be allowed to take place.
Forget dynasty talk, let the Reds first enjoy this title
You don't have to be a Liverpool fan to hail their team.