This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.

Hotels, cinemas to reopen with safe management measures in place

Hotels must stagger check-in and check-out times for guests, while there will be a limit of 50 patrons per cinema hall.

READ MORE HERE

GE2020: Unexpected connections among candidates

There are cousins, a couple, and former colleagues among candidates this year.

READ MORE HERE

185 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 9 in the community

Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

There is also one imported case involving a PR.

READ MORE HERE

GE2020: Who is standing in your constituency?

Who are the new faces? Get to know your candidates for Singapore GE2020.

READ MORE HERE

'I thought I was going to die at the hands of my boyfriend'

The memories still haunt Rachel Lim.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore GE2020: The things you (didn’t know) you need to know

Get answers to key questions about the election.

READ MORE HERE

Phase two of Singapore's Covid-19 reopening will likely stay in place for months

Large-scale events, such as concerts and conferences, will not be allowed to take place.

READ MORE HERE

Forget dynasty talk, let the Reds first enjoy this title

You don't have to be a Liverpool fan to hail their team.

READ MORE HERE