This week's top reads from The Straits Times

All ActiveSG indoor sport halls to be closed on June 28 for ‘time-out’ after Covid-19 patient played badminton in large group
The national sport agency also warned that it would take action against errant users.
GE2020: Singapore's changing of the guard gathers pace as former prime minister Goh Chok Tong retires from politics
Mr Goh announced his decision to retire in a letter to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Wednesday.
Singapore GE2020: I felt my work was done, says former Workers' Party chief Low Thia Khiang who will not stand in election
Mr Low said he had achieved the twin goals he set for himself: securing a GRC and renewing the party ranks.
Singapore GE: 15 ways the general election on July 10 will differ from past polls
There will be four more elected MPs in Parliament, with the number of seats increasing from 89 to 93 seats in the upcoming election.
Singapore GE2020: Nomination Day to be more subdued affair amid Covid-19 restrictions
To reduce physical contact during nomination proceedings, the Elections Department has beefed up its digital services for candidates.
Liverpool are champions again: An analysis of how Jurgen Klopp and his merry men did it
Liverpool claimed their first English Premier League title since 1990 when Manchester City lost 2-1 at Chelsea on Thursday night.
Singapore GE2020: Stakes high amid dark economic clouds
It is not just the Covid-19 crisis that must be managed, but also what comes after.
Before her dementia diagnosis at the early age of 51, she was told she had a rare fatal disease
"That was scary as it just came suddenly," Emily Ong said of that day about two years ago.