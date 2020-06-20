This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.

218 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 2 in the community

The two community cases are both work pass holders.

Phase 2 of Singapore's reopening: All you need to know from June 19

Here's a look at how everyone is gearing up for a new normal in business operation.

'Be less of a social animal': Life should not go back to normal in phase 2 as coronavirus still lurks in Singapore

This is not the time to have multiple dining sessions with different groups on consecutive days, warns an expert.

Singapore GE: What are the new campaign guidelines?

The new rules will place restrictions on physical campaigning.

Celebrating dads: Doc who stays away from family to volunteer at dorms; father-son duos who help in Covid-19 fight

ST celebrates the efforts of healthcare workers who contributed to the nation's fight against Covid-19.

Gardening plots to increase twofold by 2030; NParks to give away seed packets to spur growing vegetables at home

Find out how you can register for the seed packets.

With opposition split over Mahathir or Anwar for PM, Muhyiddin could be safe

The Democratic Action Party's open backing for Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to return as Malaysia's premier has revealed the clear schism within the Pakatan Harapan led by Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Soaring market, crashing economy: What's going on?

Support from the US Federal Reserve and other stimulus measures are one reason for the disconnect.

