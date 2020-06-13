This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.

Is Singapore ready for phase 2 of Covid-19 reopening?

Experts say the situation looks quite promising, though people should not let their guard down.

347 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, taking total number past 40,000

There are five community cases, including two Singaporeans or permanent residents.

All renovation works can resume from June 15 with BCA approval

The BCA has also approved more than 300 construction projects to resume work.

Doctor accused of raping and molesting patient cleared of charges

Dr Wee Teong Boo was originally tried for molesting the patient during a medical examination and for raping her on another visit.

When the price difference of a cake can be as much as $8.50, depending on where you order it

Here's why prices of food items are higher on some food delivery platforms.

A wedding for $1,300: Vendors launch new packages for intimate ceremonies

With ever-changing regulations and no indication when bigger scale events can resume, wedding photographers and other vendors have had to think on their feet.

New safety measures for S'pore GE: What voters need to know

Find out what's being done to keep voters and election officials safe amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

Malaysia PM Muhyiddin Yassin looks to snap polls to end battle with predecessor Mahathir

With the federal legislature's meetings in March postponed and the one-day sitting on May 18 ending without any debate, Mr Muhyiddin's majority has yet to be tested.

