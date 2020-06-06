This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.
PM Lee and ministers to speak on post-Covid-19 future in national broadcasts from June 7-20
All the speeches will televised in the four official languages starting from 7.30pm.
344 new coronavirus cases in Singapore, including 7 in community
Of these, three are Singaporeans or permanent residents and four are work pass holders.
No plan to treat Covid-19 patients in Singapore with hydroxychloroquine
"There is no proper study that shows hydroxychloroquine works," said Associate Professor David Lye.
Helping kids to toggle between classroom lessons and home-based learning
Experts advise giving children a safe space to express their feelings while keeping to a structured routine during HBL.
Work from home if possible as S'pore has hidden reservoirs of coronavirus infections: Experts
When working from home is not possible, precautionary measures such as safe distancing and wearing masks should be followed.
Hyflux probe raises questions of creative accounting, disclosure breaches: Experts
The company had negative operating cash flows from 2010, but it was showing profits until 2016, noted one observer.
1MDB-linked corruption trial closes, with defence saying Najib was victim of a scam
The defence has pinned the blame on elusive financier Low Taek Jho, otherwise known as Jho Low, calling Najib a "victim of a scam".
George Floyd's death sparks new generation of activists in US
Kristina Knox, a 25-year-old child development teacher from Maryland, cried for days after watching video footage of George Floyd.