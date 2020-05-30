This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.
506 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 2 Singaporeans and PRs
The bulk of the remaining cases are foreign workers in living in dormitories.
Where to get masks and how to get kids to wear their masks with pride
Practise wearing masks at home before classes resume can help children cultivate the habit.
End of Covid-19 circuit breaker: A guide to what you can do from June 2
Find out the answers to frequently asked questions about the post-circuit breaker period, as well as information on which services and facilities will be reopening.
More complaints about noise and cigarette smoke during circuit breaker
One reader said her family has been disturbed by their neighbour who has been hammering and knocking in her unit every day.
Weekend trip to Bangkok? Not happening any time soon
The industry is looking at a time lag of three years at least before business returns to pre-Covid days.
Viral photo sparks three-year ordeal for employer after maid's accusation
A June 2017 photo of a domestic worker, barefoot and cleaning a second-storey glass awning, convinced many people including investigators that the employer told her to do so.
Malaysian PM Muhyiddin defends removal of Mahathir and supporters from ruling Bersatu party
"They were not sacked from the party. Their actions had breached the party Constitution, causing their membership to end immediately," said Mr Muhyiddin.
Stanley Ho's colourful life of war, women, casinos and family catfights
Macau's legendary "king of gambling", as he was often called, Stanley Ho died on Tuesday at the age of 98.