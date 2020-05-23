This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.
642 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, bringing total to 31,068
Among these are six Singaporeans and permanent residents, while foreign workers living in dormitories form the bulk of the remaining cases.
Singapore's search for a cure and vaccine for Covid-19
To deal decisively with Covid-19, there is an urgent need for two items in the doctor's inventory - a vaccine and a cure.
Circuit breaker to be lifted: What you can and cannot do from June 2
Can you swim in a public pool or view a showflat?
Mind on a loop while on leave during circuit breaker
Months into working from home and now a week into "vacation" time, my brain has rewired itself into a drama-seeking guided missile.
Five things to know about NDP 2020: Celebrating at home, joining the virtual choir
The evening segment will involve about 80 to 100 people, with no live audience for now.
NPC 2020: China drops GDP target this year amid uncertainties caused by coronavirus pandemic
Before the coronavirus outbreak, economists had expected Beijing to set a target for its GDP growth of around 6 per cent for this year.
A different Hari Raya: How Muslims in the region are preparing for the festivities this year
Traditions make way for social distancing as millions prepare to mark the end of the fasting month.
Wacky But True! A new video quiz series for young learners
Ever wondered how long a Komodo dragon can live, or how many stomach compartments a cow has?