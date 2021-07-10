This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.

No new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore for the first time since April 25

The six new confirmed cases reported on Saturday were imported, taking Singapore's total to 62,684.

How to snag a cheap durian: Bumper supply means super bargains this year

As the king of fruit reaches its peak this month, hordes have been milling around durian stalls these past weeks.

1 in 10 recovered Covid-19 patients in S'pore suffers persistent symptoms six months after infection: Study

Symptoms include a lingering cough, shortness of breath and persistent fatigue.

S’pore GE2020, one year later: New MPs on the highs, lows and surprises

From addressing municipal issues to dealing with social media comments, what have kept 27 new MPs busy?

Heart inflammation after Covid-19 jabs: What does it mean for you?

Rare cases of heart inflammation have been reported with Covid-19 vaccines that use mRNA technology.

Does Ceca give Indian nationals a free pass into S'pore? 5 myths and facts

The free trade pact has come under attack from some quarters on social media, as well as during last year's general election.

S'pore actress Beatrice Chien, 'the nation's grandmother', dies at 81

She starred in dramas such as Channel 8 series Your Hand In Mine and Hollywood films like Crazy Rich Asians.

Waterspout spotted off East Coast beach near Bedok jetty

The waterspout is said to have lasted around 10 to 15 minutes.

