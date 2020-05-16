This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.
Punggol Field murder: 20-year-old man arrested over death of jogger
Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect is not known to the victim and is believed to have acted alone.
465 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore
There were four new cases among Singaporeans and permanent residents.
Coronavirus: Temperature-taking and sitting apart from loved ones could be new normal for cinemas, nightclubs
It may be "business as unusual" when some entertainment venues resume operations after the circuit breaker.
Cooped up and stressed, more parents lose their cool with their kids
As the lines between work and family blur, the extra stress can result in disappointment and even resentment, experts say.
#Stayhome reads: From Anthony Ler to Sunshine Empire, here are Singapore's most shocking crimes over the decades
Here are five chilling cases that have made headlines in Singapore over the decades.
Trump's hint at severing ties with China set to further roil relations
China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman said maintaining "steady" US-China relations was in the fundamental interests of both countries and for global stability.
Is the Covid-19 pandemic a good time to buy a property?
Before the pandemic, residential property prices had been holding up relatively well, despite the uncertainties arising from the economic slowdown last year.
Singaporean remains in Rwanda to pilot flights ferrying people, aid
Pilot Suzanna Seng has made four trips to Guangzhou, China, to bring back medical supplies to Rwanda.