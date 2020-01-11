This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Iran says it 'unintentionally' shot down Ukrainian jetliner, after repeatedly denying responsibility



Rescue workers search the scene where a Ukraine International Airlines plane crashed near Teheran on Jan 8, 2020. PHOTO: AP



The plane was mistaken for a “hostile target” after it turned towards a “sensitive military centre” of the Revolutionary Guard.

China reports first death in Wuhan pneumonia outbreak



The south building of the Wuhan Medical Treatment Centre where patients with the mysterious virus are being treated. ST PHOTO: JET CHEN



A 61-year-old man died on Thursday from severe pneumonia after his heart stopped.

'One of Singapore's finest sons': PM Lee pays tribute to former chief justice Yong Pung How



Singapore's former chief justice Yong Pung How died on Jan 9, aged 93. PHOTO: ST FILE



Mr Yong had left an indelible mark on the country's legal profession and society, said PM Lee.

Alleged match-fixing kingpin Dan Tan released after six years of detention without trial, placed under supervision



In a photo taken on Nov 25, 2015, Dan Tan Seet Eng (centre) is seen leaving the Supreme Court. ST PHOTO: WONG KWAI CHOW



The police supervision order includes conditions such as electronic tagging, weekly reporting to the police and curfews.

Baby found in rubbish bin: Support network in place for distressed pregnant women, say social workers



Cleaners put back the contents of a rubbish chute bin at Block 534 Bedok North Street 3 after it had been checked by investigators. A baby boy was found alive in the bin on Tuesday morning. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



However, despite all the help services, there are the few who fall through the cracks.

Wrong body cremated: Undertakers issue public apology over mix-up



Family members of Mr Kee Kin Tiong, 82, told The Straits Times they were in "great pain" over the mix-up. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN



The companies said they will "make appropriate amends" to the affected family and take immediate steps so that the error is not repeated.

Indonesian Reynhard Sinaga, Britain's 'worst rapist', played Good Samaritan in luring victims to his flat



A CCTV screengrab of Indonesian serial rapist Reynhard Sinaga leaving his house in search of his young male victims. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM YOUTUBE



Sinaga is believed to have used different ruses - offering a place to wait for friends or to charge a mobile phone - to lure about 190 victims to his apartment.

Burnt tigers, rescued kangaroos: Online misinformation about Australia's bush fires debunked



Adelaide wildlife rescuer Simon Adamczyk holds a koala he rescued from a burning forest on Kangaroo Island, Australia, on Jan 7, 2020. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Social media is packed with powerful images of Australia's bush fires - but many are fake. Here is a selection of recent fact checks on the deadly blazes.

