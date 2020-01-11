This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Iran says it 'unintentionally' shot down Ukrainian jetliner, after repeatedly denying responsibility
The plane was mistaken for a “hostile target” after it turned towards a “sensitive military centre” of the Revolutionary Guard.
China reports first death in Wuhan pneumonia outbreak
A 61-year-old man died on Thursday from severe pneumonia after his heart stopped.
'One of Singapore's finest sons': PM Lee pays tribute to former chief justice Yong Pung How
Mr Yong had left an indelible mark on the country's legal profession and society, said PM Lee.
Alleged match-fixing kingpin Dan Tan released after six years of detention without trial, placed under supervision
The police supervision order includes conditions such as electronic tagging, weekly reporting to the police and curfews.
Baby found in rubbish bin: Support network in place for distressed pregnant women, say social workers
However, despite all the help services, there are the few who fall through the cracks.
Wrong body cremated: Undertakers issue public apology over mix-up
The companies said they will "make appropriate amends" to the affected family and take immediate steps so that the error is not repeated.
Indonesian Reynhard Sinaga, Britain's 'worst rapist', played Good Samaritan in luring victims to his flat
Sinaga is believed to have used different ruses - offering a place to wait for friends or to charge a mobile phone - to lure about 190 victims to his apartment.
Burnt tigers, rescued kangaroos: Online misinformation about Australia's bush fires debunked
Social media is packed with powerful images of Australia's bush fires - but many are fake. Here is a selection of recent fact checks on the deadly blazes.