This week's top reads from The Straits Times

753 new coronavirus cases in Singapore, bringing total to 22,460

Singapore, which now has the highest number of coronavirus cases in South-east Asia, has seen a surge in cases in recent weeks.

S'pore's youngest Covid-19 casualty was declared virus-free a week before she died

But the infection had already taken a toll on her body.

Coronavirus: Offices, supermarkets and taxis to have SafeEntry check-in system from May 12

The check-in system is part of broader measures to allow normal activities to resume safely and gradually.

What day is it again? Lines between work, home and leisure blur under the circuit breaker

Without the need to commute to the office, people wake up later. Work days spill over into dinnertime and nights.

Migrant workers in Asia: Far from home amid the Covid-19 pandemic

The pandemic has hit these workers hard, leading some to lose their jobs or face salary cuts.

#Stayhome reads: A uniquely Singaporean romance, and other inspiring tales of love and hope

Take a breather from news on Covid-19 with these five heartfelt stories about Singaporeans who have found new hope when all seems bleak.

Sisters lose suit against sisters over firms worth $120m

All four sisters inherited shares in four companies set up by their businessman father Tan Hock Chong, who died in 2003.

Why Music Matters: 6-year-old boy dreams of being a conductor

When Singaporean conductor Kahchun Wong set up Project Infinitude, the aim was to share the joy of music with children.

