This week's top reads from The Straits Times

What is allowed with the easing of tightened Covid-19 circuit breaker measures from May 5

Hair salons, cake shops and home-based food preparation businesses are among those allowed to operate.

Coronavirus: Singapore confirms 447 new cases, taking total to 17,548

There were four Singaporeans and permanent residents among May 2's cases.

Tightened circuit breaker measures extended for another week; some activities allowed to resume from May 5

Businesses like barbers, home-based bakers and laundry services will be allowed to open from May 12.

Coronavirus: Schools to bring back small groups of students from May 19, with focus on graduating cohorts

Institutions of higher learning will also allow more students to return to campus for critical consultations, projects or practicums.

Why Music Matters: Singaporean conductor Kahchun Wong brings classical music to children

Wong and Marina Mahler, granddaughter of renowned composer Gustav Mahler, founded Project Infinitude to introduce classical music to children.

Will cheap flights still be possible in Covid-19 era?

Before the coronavirus crisis, the budget airline boom made it possible to hop onto a plane within hours of booking a ticket and sometimes pay no more than what it takes to travel by land to the same destination. Now, airlines are cautiously restarting domestic flights amid tight scrutiny by aviation authorities.

#Stayhome reads: All about food - 8 varieties of cup noodles that are worth eating (and the best time to dig in)

Which cup noodles are worth the calories? Is it safe to eat the leftovers another day? Let's talk about food - the good, the bad and the deliciously sinful.

Progress Singapore Party expels member who made video claiming it had been infiltrated and funded by foreign proxies

The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) on Friday (May 1) expelled a member who made a video in the style of hacktivist group Anonymous in which he claimsthe party has been infiltrated and funded by foreign sources.

