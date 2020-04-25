This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.

618 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, taking total to 12,693

Singaporeans and PRs make up seven of the new cases, with migrant workers living in dormitories still forming the majority.

Sing along to Home on Saturday to thank front-line, migrant workers

The islandwide singalong to keep spirits up will take place at 7.55pm.

Hin Leong founder's Bukit Timah bungalow $27 million sale aborted amid firm's mounting financial woes

There are 23 banks exposed to Hin Leong for more than US$3.6 billion, including Singapore's big three.

Covid-19 stay-home recipe: How to make your own Black Sugar Bubble Tea with homemade tapioca pearls

With simple ingredients such as tapioca starch, sugar and water, it is possible to make your own boba.

Three times that the world coughed, and Singapore caught the bug

Be it 'Spanish', 'Asian' or 'Hong Kong', deadly flu pandemics have taken their toll here.

Petrol could fall below $2 a litre by next month

Industry experts said pump prices should test the $2 level by next month, with 92-octane falling below $2 - a level not seen since 2016.

No more bubble tea shops and other new Covid-19 measures

Here are the measures that will be in place till at least May 4, with the circuit breaker period now extended to June 1.

#Stayhome reads: The world of unusual hobbies - from sculpting miniature brains to building homes for ants

Looking for an interesting way to pass time? For these five Singaporeans, what started out as a hobby has grown into something more.

