This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.

New high of 942 Covid-19 infections confirmed in S'pore, majority are work permit holders in dorms

MOH said the number of local cases has continued to decline, with 14 Singaporeans and permanent residents among the cases confirmed on Saturday.

READ MORE HERE

Coming days critical in fight against coronavirus: PM Lee

There are some early signs that stricter measures to reduce physical interaction among people are bringing cases down, he said.

READ MORE HERE

Must I wear a mask while driving or walking? What you need to know about the new mask-up rule

Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Since April 14, it has been mandatory for everyone to wear a mask when they step out of their homes.

READ MORE HERE

Wuhan slowly returning to its old ways, post-Covid-19 lockdown

The streets of Wuhan are still mostly empty, reported China correspondent Elizabeth Law.

READ MORE HERE

Coronavirus: Hotels share virtual world of baby elephants, soccer stars and cookies to uplift the shut-in planet

People crave wellness and escapism amid the pandemic, said hotel executives and analysts.

READ MORE HERE

5 weak links in Singapore's Covid-19 battle

Weak links could seed a large cluster unless everyone is vigilant, experts have cautioned.

READ MORE HERE

How to solve your home-office problems



In this circuit breaker period, for thousands of Singaporeans, the worlds of home and work computing collided as they have never done before.

READ MORE HERE

FAQs on S'pore's Covid-19 circuit breaker rules: Can you visit a loved one living in another house?

Still confused about what you can and cannot do during the circuit breaker period? Here are some answers to your frequently asked questions.

READ MORE HERE