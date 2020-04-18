This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.
New high of 942 Covid-19 infections confirmed in S'pore, majority are work permit holders in dorms
MOH said the number of local cases has continued to decline, with 14 Singaporeans and permanent residents among the cases confirmed on Saturday.
Coming days critical in fight against coronavirus: PM Lee
There are some early signs that stricter measures to reduce physical interaction among people are bringing cases down, he said.
Must I wear a mask while driving or walking? What you need to know about the new mask-up rule
Since April 14, it has been mandatory for everyone to wear a mask when they step out of their homes.
Wuhan slowly returning to its old ways, post-Covid-19 lockdown
The streets of Wuhan are still mostly empty, reported China correspondent Elizabeth Law.
Coronavirus: Hotels share virtual world of baby elephants, soccer stars and cookies to uplift the shut-in planet
People crave wellness and escapism amid the pandemic, said hotel executives and analysts.
5 weak links in Singapore's Covid-19 battle
Weak links could seed a large cluster unless everyone is vigilant, experts have cautioned.
How to solve your home-office problems
In this circuit breaker period, for thousands of Singaporeans, the worlds of home and work computing collided as they have never done before.
FAQs on S'pore's Covid-19 circuit breaker rules: Can you visit a loved one living in another house?
Still confused about what you can and cannot do during the circuit breaker period? Here are some answers to your frequently asked questions.