This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Coronavirus: All commuters have to wear masks on public transport, even after circuit breaker period, says Khaw Boon Wan



The authorities will get commuters to start wearing masks now when they are using public transport. PHOTO: ST FILE



To prepare for the new measure, the authorities will now get commuters to start wearing masks when they are using public transport.

Coronavirus: Many seniors still shop for groceries at markets despite PM Lee urging them to stay home



Elderly shoppers explained that they live alone and are reluctant to ask their children for help. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



Elderly shoppers said they live alone and are reluctant to ask their children for help with errands as they can also be susceptible to the virus.

A more vigilant Wuhan, 76 days after Covid-19 lockdown



A staff member holds up a welcome sign at Hankou Railway Station in Wuhan, China. ST PHOTO: ELIZABETH LAW



Since my last trip in January, Wuhan has experienced profound grief and trauma as the epicentre of China's coronavirus outbreak, says Elizabeth Law.

Omakase bento sets, DIY pasta kits: Restaurants get creative during circuit breaker month



(From top left, clockwise) Saint Pierre, Coffee Lounge, Grand Hyatt Singapore's Meal Box, Wellness on the Go selection and Grand Hyatt's Rendang takeout. PHOTOS: SAINT PIERRE, GOODWOOD PARK HOTEL, GRAND HYATT SINGAPORE



With dining-in no longer allowed, restaurants that choose to remain open had to come up with takeaway and delivery options.

Battle of the Home Office: 5 tips on how to survive working from home with your spouse amid coronavirus outbreak



Millions around the world are hunkering down to weather the coronavirus. PHOTO: ISTOCKPHOTO



Now that the whole family is staying home, have you and your spouse had the Battle of the Home Office or the Clash of the Chores?

askST: How effective is a reusable mask and how do I take care of it?



It is highly advisable to wear reusable masks than to not wear any mask at all. ST PHOTO: KHALID BABA



How often should you wash your reusable mask? Doctors answer this question and more.

June likely window for Singapore election after Bill introduced to make provisions for Covid-19 polls: Experts



Election officers on Sept 10, 2015, setting up the polling station at Pei Chun Public School, a day ahead of Polling Day that year. PHOTO: ST FILE



Experts noted that the Bill's passage is a necessary step before the general election, which must held by April 14 next year.

When it's probably wiser not to invest your CPF money



Of the 534,000 CPF members who used their funds to invest from October 2018 to September last year, 54 per cent actually did worse than those who did not invest the money they had in their CPF accounts. ST FILE PHOTO



As CPF is the last line of financial defence for most people, losing it in failed investments will gravely impact their retirement plans.

