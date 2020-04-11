This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.
Coronavirus: All commuters have to wear masks on public transport, even after circuit breaker period, says Khaw Boon Wan
To prepare for the new measure, the authorities will now get commuters to start wearing masks when they are using public transport.
Coronavirus: Many seniors still shop for groceries at markets despite PM Lee urging them to stay home
Elderly shoppers said they live alone and are reluctant to ask their children for help with errands as they can also be susceptible to the virus.
A more vigilant Wuhan, 76 days after Covid-19 lockdown
Since my last trip in January, Wuhan has experienced profound grief and trauma as the epicentre of China's coronavirus outbreak, says Elizabeth Law.
Omakase bento sets, DIY pasta kits: Restaurants get creative during circuit breaker month
With dining-in no longer allowed, restaurants that choose to remain open had to come up with takeaway and delivery options.
Battle of the Home Office: 5 tips on how to survive working from home with your spouse amid coronavirus outbreak
Now that the whole family is staying home, have you and your spouse had the Battle of the Home Office or the Clash of the Chores?
askST: How effective is a reusable mask and how do I take care of it?
How often should you wash your reusable mask? Doctors answer this question and more.
June likely window for Singapore election after Bill introduced to make provisions for Covid-19 polls: Experts
Experts noted that the Bill's passage is a necessary step before the general election, which must held by April 14 next year.
When it's probably wiser not to invest your CPF money
As CPF is the last line of financial defence for most people, losing it in failed investments will gravely impact their retirement plans.