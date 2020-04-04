This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.

88-year-old man dies of Covid-19, 6th such death in Singapore



The patient is a locally transmitted case linked to the Singapore Cricket Club cluster, which has six infections. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



The Singapore permanent resident had a history of heart and kidney disease, cancer and diabetes.

Coronavirus: Govt to further enhance Jobs Support Scheme, waive foreign worker levy for April, says DPM Heng



SMEs will get a three-month extension for paying the levy for the foreign workers they hire. PHOTO: ST FILE



He gave the assurance that the Government is equally committed to protecting jobs and livelihoods during this time.

Coronavirus: All public libraries to close from April 7; S'pore Pools to suspend 4D, Toto draws



The tightened measures come amid a rise in the number of daily new Covid-19 cases, local transmissions and clusters in Singapore. PHOTOS: ST FILE



Loan expiry dates will be extended until three weeks after NLB facilities reopen and no overdue fines will be imposed.

Coronavirus: Public swimming pools, country clubs, gyms, fitness studios to close for a month



Sports and recreation facilities, including golf country clubs, will be closed from April 7, 2020. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY



While public parks and 17 SportSG open-air stadiums will remain open, the public should still practise safe distancing in these spaces.

Love at a distance: Couples and families cope with travel restrictions amid coronavirus pandemic



Victoria Anne and her boyfriend Mitchell Rogers in Da Nang, Vietnam. PHOTO: COURTESY OF VICTORIA ANNE



The uncertainty over when borders will reopen has added to worries and made it difficult to make decisions.

LTA to cease ERP charges at all gantries from April 6 to May 4



The ERP charges will cease at all gantries at midnight on April 5, 2020. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



The ERP charges will cease from Sunday at midnight, and will resume when the elevated set of safe distancing measures are lifted.

Virtual hustings for a Covid-19 Singapore GE



Progress Singapore Party's (PSP) secretary-general Tan Cheng Bock held a video conference with party members on Zoom last Saturday, to mark PSP's first anniversary. The party is not ruling out livestreaming as a campaign method. PHOTO: PROGRESS SINGAPORE PARTY/FACEBOOK



MPs said they would turn to social media, messaging apps and even real-time video streaming to reach out to voters.

Man arrested for money-laundering offences linked to $10.3 million Covid-19-related scam

An overseas pharmaceutical company was defrauded over the purchase of surgical masks and hand sanitisers.

