This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.
88-year-old man dies of Covid-19, 6th such death in Singapore
The Singapore permanent resident had a history of heart and kidney disease, cancer and diabetes.
Coronavirus: Govt to further enhance Jobs Support Scheme, waive foreign worker levy for April, says DPM Heng
He gave the assurance that the Government is equally committed to protecting jobs and livelihoods during this time.
Coronavirus: All public libraries to close from April 7; S'pore Pools to suspend 4D, Toto draws
Loan expiry dates will be extended until three weeks after NLB facilities reopen and no overdue fines will be imposed.
Coronavirus: Public swimming pools, country clubs, gyms, fitness studios to close for a month
While public parks and 17 SportSG open-air stadiums will remain open, the public should still practise safe distancing in these spaces.
Love at a distance: Couples and families cope with travel restrictions amid coronavirus pandemic
The uncertainty over when borders will reopen has added to worries and made it difficult to make decisions.
LTA to cease ERP charges at all gantries from April 6 to May 4
The ERP charges will cease from Sunday at midnight, and will resume when the elevated set of safe distancing measures are lifted.
Virtual hustings for a Covid-19 Singapore GE
MPs said they would turn to social media, messaging apps and even real-time video streaming to reach out to voters.
Man arrested for money-laundering offences linked to $10.3 million Covid-19-related scam
An overseas pharmaceutical company was defrauded over the purchase of surgical masks and hand sanitisers.