This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.

Govt advises public to stay home and avoid going to malls unless essential, so as to curb local Covid-19 transmission



People queueing to enter Compass One mall in Sengkang on March 27, 2020. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN



The public should head to a mall only for essentials, such as food, and keep at least a distance of one metre from others.

Claims that safe distancing ambassador fined patron untrue



One of the claims on social media was put up by a user who said she witnessed a customer at Ya Kun Kaya Toast in Compass One being fined $300 by a safe distancing ambassador. PHOTOS: FACEBOOK



A social media post claimed a customer at Ya Kun Kaya Toast was fined $300 for taking a seat that had been marked with an "X".

SingPost debunks audio clip about infected postal worker spitting on letters



SingPost staff working at the SingPost Centre at Eunos Road on May 31, 2019. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



The WhatsApp audio clip had circulated from Malaysia.

A guide to Singapore's Covid-19 contact tracing system



Learn how contact tracing is done here. The elaborate operation involves activity mapping, analytic tools, surveillance footage, door-to-door inquiries and a newly developed smartphone app.



Find out how a multi-agency team has been working tirelessly to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Staying at home during Covid-19 outbreak: 3 easy recipes you can whip up



Hong Kong-style wonton noodles with homemade char siew. ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO



Hong Kong-style wonton mee, tuna noodles and steam sponge cakes.

Staying at home during Covid-19 outbreak: How to plan activities with your kids, and take 'sanity breaks'



Mr and Mrs Elvin and Esther Foong with their children Nathan and Phoebe. PHOTO: COURTESY OF THE FOONG FAMILY



Siblings Nathan and Phoebe Foong have been waking up for school, where they stand to attention for the National Anthem during assembly, before heading to the canteen.

Singapore GE: Potential PAP new faces spotted with MPs at events



Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam with Mr Derrick Goh, managing director and head of group audit at DBS Bank, at a walkabout in Chong Pang last Saturday. Mr Goh could be a potential new PAP candidate for Nee Soon GRC. PHOTO: K SHANMUGAM / FACEBOOK



Potential new election candidates from the ruling People's Action Party (PAP) were spotted at community events and walkabouts over the past two weeks, amid expectations that the general election will be held in the next few months.

Honestbee faces possible liquidation



The entrance of Honestbee's Habitat supermarket in Boon Leat Terrace on March 16. The start-up's chief executive Ong Lay Ann said it is "currently considering next steps" following Thursday's court ruling. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



Local start-up Honestbee could be heading for liquidation after its application to convene a scheme meeting was dismissed by the High Court on Thursday.

