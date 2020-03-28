This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.
Govt advises public to stay home and avoid going to malls unless essential, so as to curb local Covid-19 transmission
The public should head to a mall only for essentials, such as food, and keep at least a distance of one metre from others.
Claims that safe distancing ambassador fined patron untrue
A social media post claimed a customer at Ya Kun Kaya Toast was fined $300 for taking a seat that had been marked with an "X".
SingPost debunks audio clip about infected postal worker spitting on letters
The WhatsApp audio clip had circulated from Malaysia.
A guide to Singapore's Covid-19 contact tracing system
Find out how a multi-agency team has been working tirelessly to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Staying at home during Covid-19 outbreak: 3 easy recipes you can whip up
Hong Kong-style wonton mee, tuna noodles and steam sponge cakes.
Staying at home during Covid-19 outbreak: How to plan activities with your kids, and take 'sanity breaks'
Siblings Nathan and Phoebe Foong have been waking up for school, where they stand to attention for the National Anthem during assembly, before heading to the canteen.
Singapore GE: Potential PAP new faces spotted with MPs at events
Potential new election candidates from the ruling People's Action Party (PAP) were spotted at community events and walkabouts over the past two weeks, amid expectations that the general election will be held in the next few months.
Honestbee faces possible liquidation
Local start-up Honestbee could be heading for liquidation after its application to convene a scheme meeting was dismissed by the High Court on Thursday.