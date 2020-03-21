This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.

Singapore reports first two coronavirus deaths: a 75-year-old Singaporean woman and 64-year old Indonesian man



Two people in Singapore have died from Covid-19 due to complications. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO



One patient is a 75-year-old Singaporean woman and the other is a 64-year-old Indonesian man.

Coronavirus: First patient to die in Singapore was from Life Church and Missions sub-cluster



The Ace Building along Paya Lebar Road, where The Life Church and Missions Singapore is located. PHOTO: ST FILE



She had a history of chronic heart disease and hypertension.

askST: What do Malaysia's lockdown and Singapore's new travel restrictions mean for me?



Malaysia's two-week lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus kicked in on March 18 and will run until March 31, 2020. PHOTO: AFP



The two-week lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus will run until March 31.

Coronavirus: Returning to Singapore and going into 14-day isolation? Doctors have some dos and don'ts



People arriving in Singapore from New York at the baggage claim area in Changi Airport on March 19, 2020. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN



The person must go straight to his room once he reaches his home, and avoid touching any surfaces such as doorknobs or handles.

S'porean technopreneur with Covid-19 who was at London conference still unsure how he caught 'insidious infection'



Mr Simon Gwozdz tested positive for Covid-19 on March 17, becoming Singapore's case 271. PHOTO: COURTESY OF SIMON GWOZDZ



Polish-born Simon Gwozdz tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, becoming the country's Case 271.

Coronavirus cases in Singapore: what we know so far



ST GRAPHIC



Singapore has confirmed its first two deaths from Covid-19. Here's a look at the locally transmitted clusters and all the confirmed cases so far.

SIA is in trouble and it deserves a helping hand



Singapore Airlines (SIA) aeroplanes taken from Changi Airport Terminal 3 on Feb 12, 2020. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



SIA survived the impact of the 9-11 terrorist attacks, Sars and the global financial crisis, but the Covid-19 outbreak might just be the straw that breaks its back, writes ST Associate Editor Ven Sreenivasan.

Kenny Rogers, who brought country music to a pop audience, dies at 81



Country music legend Kenny Rogers was known for a string of hits including "The Gambler," "Lucille" and "Islands in the Stream." PHOTO: PIPER FERGUSON



He died "peacefully at home from natural causes," his family said in a statement.

