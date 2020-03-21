This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.
Singapore reports first two coronavirus deaths: a 75-year-old Singaporean woman and 64-year old Indonesian man
One patient is a 75-year-old Singaporean woman and the other is a 64-year-old Indonesian man.
Coronavirus: First patient to die in Singapore was from Life Church and Missions sub-cluster
She had a history of chronic heart disease and hypertension.
askST: What do Malaysia's lockdown and Singapore's new travel restrictions mean for me?
The two-week lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus will run until March 31.
Coronavirus: Returning to Singapore and going into 14-day isolation? Doctors have some dos and don'ts
The person must go straight to his room once he reaches his home, and avoid touching any surfaces such as doorknobs or handles.
S'porean technopreneur with Covid-19 who was at London conference still unsure how he caught 'insidious infection'
Polish-born Simon Gwozdz tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, becoming the country's Case 271.
Coronavirus cases in Singapore: what we know so far
Singapore has confirmed its first two deaths from Covid-19. Here's a look at the locally transmitted clusters and all the confirmed cases so far.
SIA is in trouble and it deserves a helping hand
SIA survived the impact of the 9-11 terrorist attacks, Sars and the global financial crisis, but the Covid-19 outbreak might just be the straw that breaks its back, writes ST Associate Editor Ven Sreenivasan.
Kenny Rogers, who brought country music to a pop audience, dies at 81
He died "peacefully at home from natural causes," his family said in a statement.