This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Coronavirus: 7 things to know about the latest government measures
Additional precautionary measures on travel and large events were announced in efforts to curb Covid-19 cases here.
Singapore GE: 5 major electoral boundary changes, from new Sengkang GRC to 4 new SMCs
The removal of six-member GRCs is also among the changes seen in the new report on electoral boundaries.
Singapore GE: What an election during a global pandemic might look like
Mass rallies are unlikely to take place in the coming GE, while online campaigning will feature prominently, said law professor Eugene Tan.
March school holidays: How to get away from it all - without leaving Singapore
Here are some unusual ways to spend time with the kids at home during the week-long vacation.
Man detained and charged over fire outside police post in Boon Keng
The glass walls of the police post at Block 105 Towner Road were also shattered.
askST: Can coronavirus be spread by sweat, or via activities such as singing?
Is it still safe to run in marathons or go to the gym? Experts answer these questions and more.
Coronavirus: Questions raised in South Korea about the culture of going to work sick
Calling in sick is frowned upon in South Korea, where "good work" equals long hours in the office.
Anwar eyes PH return to power in May
PH is hoping to muster support from the minimum 112 MPs in the 222-strong Parliament to oust the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government led by Tan Sri Muhyiddin.