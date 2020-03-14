This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.

Coronavirus: 7 things to know about the latest government measures



A woman getting her temperature taken at Grace Assembly of God, on March 12, 2020. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE



Additional precautionary measures on travel and large events were announced in efforts to curb Covid-19 cases here.

Singapore GE: 5 major electoral boundary changes, from new Sengkang GRC to 4 new SMCs



A voter at a polling centre in Pei Chun Public School in Toa Payoh Lorong 7 on Sept 11, 2015. PHOTO: ST FILE



The removal of six-member GRCs is also among the changes seen in the new report on electoral boundaries.

Singapore GE: What an election during a global pandemic might look like



Political commentators said Singapore is likely to take a page from the playbook of other countries like Israel, Poland, South Korea and the United States, which are having or have just concluded their own election seasons. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



Mass rallies are unlikely to take place in the coming GE, while online campaigning will feature prominently, said law professor Eugene Tan.

March school holidays: How to get away from it all - without leaving Singapore



Rental options for the centuries-old Korean national attire Hanbok are available at shops such as Global Costume in Lavender Street. PHOTO: ISTOCKPHOTO



Here are some unusual ways to spend time with the kids at home during the week-long vacation.

Man detained and charged over fire outside police post in Boon Keng



A 31-year-old man has been detained over a fire in front of a neighbourhood police post in Boon Keng. PHOTOS: STOMP, KELVIN TAN



The glass walls of the police post at Block 105 Towner Road were also shattered.

askST: Can coronavirus be spread by sweat, or via activities such as singing?



There is currently no evidence showing that the virus can be transmitted through one's perspiration. PHOTO: ST FILE



Is it still safe to run in marathons or go to the gym? Experts answer these questions and more.

Coronavirus: Questions raised in South Korea about the culture of going to work sick



Pedestrians in Gwanghwamun square in downtown Seoul, on March 12, 2020. Calling in sick is frowned upon in South Korea, where "good work" equals long hours in the office. PHOTO: AFP



Calling in sick is frowned upon in South Korea, where "good work" equals long hours in the office.

Anwar eyes PH return to power in May



Parti Keadilan Rakyat president Anwar Ibrahim, seen here at a press conference in Petaling Jaya yesterday, has refused to respond to jibes made against him by former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad, who blamed his "impatience" to become premier for the Pakatan Harapan government's collapse. PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK



PH is hoping to muster support from the minimum 112 MPs in the 222-strong Parliament to oust the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government led by Tan Sri Muhyiddin.

