This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.

13 myths about the coronavirus: WHO explains why they are not true



People of all ages can be infected by the new coronavirus. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



Can pets at home spread the coronavirus? Can eating garlic help prevent infection with the coronavirus?

READ MORE HERE

Is it safe to travel during school holidays amid coronavirus outbreak?



Visitors at the departure hall of Changi Airport Terminal Two on Feb 21, 2020. PHOTO: ST FILE



If you are travelling, be vigilant and avoid contact with people around you who may seem unwell.

READ MORE HERE

Azmin emerges from Mahathir and Anwar's shadow to forge own path in new alliance



The events of the past week have forced Datuk Seri Azmin Ali to leave the roost and forge his own path in the new Muhyiddin Yassin administration. PHOTO: CHINA PRESS



His name is said to be bandied about as deputy premier or finance minister.

READ MORE HERE

Parliament: HDB to scrap Re-Offer of Balance Flat exercises; single unwed parents can buy new 3-room flats in non-mature estates



Unwed parents aged 21 and above will be allowed to buy 3-room flats in non-mature estates, on top of existing 2-room flats in non-mature estates and resale flats. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



The Silver Housing Bonus will also be increased to $30,000, up from $20,000.

READ MORE HERE

More shock than anger: S'porean student opens up about Covid-19 racist attack in London



Facebook user Jonathan Mok, who said he has been studying in London for two years, posted two photos of himself showing a swollen eye. PHOTOS: JONATHAN MOK/FACEBOOK



An attacker shouted "I don't want your coronavirus in my country" before punching Mr Jonathan Mok in the face.

READ MORE HERE

'Neighbours from hell' move out, ending years of dispute



One of the two cases involved a housewife who lived in a unit (front, right) in Punggol. The other involved a couple from Bukit Panjang. In both cases, they were accused by their neighbours of creating a din. ST FILE PHOTO



The outcome of two separate high-profile neighbour disputes - in Bukit Panjang and Punggol - shows that issues are resolved only when either party leaves.

READ MORE HERE

Sales of work-from-home gadgets on the rise due to Covid-19



While the activation of business continuity plans has disrupted the work routines of many companies here, it appears to have spelled an unexpected boon for some retailers. PHOTO: ST FILE



Some retailers said sales of computer accessories have risen sharply in the past month as employees seek to be more productive and comfortable at home.

READ MORE HERE

4 men accused of conspiring to get their wives raped

The offences were alleged to have taken place in various locations, including Housing Board flats in north-eastern Singapore.

READ MORE HERE