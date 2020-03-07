This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.
13 myths about the coronavirus: WHO explains why they are not true
Can pets at home spread the coronavirus? Can eating garlic help prevent infection with the coronavirus?
Is it safe to travel during school holidays amid coronavirus outbreak?
If you are travelling, be vigilant and avoid contact with people around you who may seem unwell.
Azmin emerges from Mahathir and Anwar's shadow to forge own path in new alliance
His name is said to be bandied about as deputy premier or finance minister.
Parliament: HDB to scrap Re-Offer of Balance Flat exercises; single unwed parents can buy new 3-room flats in non-mature estates
The Silver Housing Bonus will also be increased to $30,000, up from $20,000.
More shock than anger: S'porean student opens up about Covid-19 racist attack in London
An attacker shouted "I don't want your coronavirus in my country" before punching Mr Jonathan Mok in the face.
'Neighbours from hell' move out, ending years of dispute
The outcome of two separate high-profile neighbour disputes - in Bukit Panjang and Punggol - shows that issues are resolved only when either party leaves.
Sales of work-from-home gadgets on the rise due to Covid-19
Some retailers said sales of computer accessories have risen sharply in the past month as employees seek to be more productive and comfortable at home.
4 men accused of conspiring to get their wives raped
The offences were alleged to have taken place in various locations, including Housing Board flats in north-eastern Singapore.