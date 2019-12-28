This year's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the year's top reads.

From #10YearChallenge to rare 'ring of fire' eclipse: What fired the Internet in 2019



The annular solar eclipse on Dec 26, 2019. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



A lot can happen in a year. So, just how well do you remember 2019?

READ MORE HERE

Top 10 videos of 2019 to watch



From moving human stories to persistent regional challenges, these are the stories of 2019 told through videos.



From moving human stories to persistent regional challenges, these are the stories of 2019 told through videos.

READ MORE HERE

The Life List: Top 10 most-read Asian entertainment stories of 2019



(Clockwise from top left) Taiwan-born Canadian model-actor Godfrey Gao, former Big Bang member Seungri, former member of girl group f(x) Sulli, local actor Aloysius Pang, Korean actor Song Joong-Ki and Korean actress Song Hye-Kyo. PHOTOS: AP, REUTERS, ALOYSIUS/FACEBOOK, VIU



Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Death and scandal dominated the Asian entertainment scene this year.

READ MORE HERE

10 most-read food stories of 2019



(Clockwise from top left): Food items from A&W, Mrs Violet Kwan of Lana Cake Shop and her son Jason Kwan, ramen from Ichiran Japan and Hao Chi Liu Lian owner Wong Sha Hui with her $5 durians. PHOTOS: ONG WEE JIN, A&W SINGAPORE/FACEBOOK, ICHIRAN JAPAN



Do you remember which food critic landed in hot water over his hotpot criticism?

READ MORE HERE

ST year-end round-up: 10 of our best interactive graphics for 2019



Readers can experience the sights and sounds of the Istana - all without taking a single step onto its grounds - in this interactive.



An immersive guide to the Istana, a data-driven look at the colourful history of Singapore's street names and an interactive quiz on artificial intelligence were among the interactive graphics produced by ST in 2019.

READ MORE HERE

Top tech moments of the decade



The Straits Times Tech team looks at the world's defining tech moments of the past decade. PHOTOS: AP, REUTERS, AFP



Do you remember when Spotify and Uber entered your life?

READ MORE HERE

The Life List: 10 style trends of the 2010s



In the mid-2010s, celebrities such as Jared Leto (above) and Harry Styles were seen with man buns. PHOTO: JARED LETO/INSTAGRAM



2020 is around the corner, but before bidding farewell to the past decade, The Straits Times looks at fashion and beauty trends that shaped it.

READ MORE HERE

Look Back 2019: Rise and fall of Thai Royal Noble Consort



King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Ms Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi in an undated handout from Thailand's Royal Office (above). A trained nurse, bodyguard and pilot, Ms Sineenat was named Royal Noble Consort in July but stripped of all her titles on Oct 21. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS



In July, Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn named Ms Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi Royal Noble Consort, bestowing on the trained nurse, pilot and bodyguard a title that was last used nearly a century ago.

READ MORE HERE