This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Healthcare training provider HMI Institute's server infected by ransomware



The data in the affected server totals approximately 120,000 individuals. PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: PEXELS



The data included the full names and NRIC numbers, and a combination of contact numbers, e-mail addresses or residential addresses.

Sick of turkey and ham? Here are some places to eat at this Christmas



4Fingers' new Gangnam Crispy Chicken has sticky Gochujang glaze that is unexpectedly addictive. PHOTO: 4FINGERS



If you cannot stand dried out roast turkey, fried chicken is perfect for Christmas.

HDB spent $2.9 billion on Home Improvement Programme, more than 170,000 flats upgraded



A photo taken on Oct 27, 2018, shows workers washing the walls of the facade of a Housing Board flat in Toa Payoh, as part of the the Home Improvement Programme. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



Another 132,300 flats are undergoing the upgrades, which will be implemented progressively.

PM Lee spending some vacation time on the Collatz conjecture: 5 things about the unsolved problem



During this time off, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said he will be looking at an unsolved mathematical problem called the Collatz conjecture. PHOTOS: LEE HSIEN LOONG/FACEBOOK, ST FILE



Did you know the Collatz conjecture comes with a warning, because it is so treacherously alluring?

10 most-read food stories of 2019



(Clockwise from top left): Food items from A&W, Mrs Violet Kwan of Lana Cake Shop and her son Jason Kwan, ramen from Ichiran Japan and Hao Chi Liu Lian owner Wong Sha Hui with her $5 durians. PHOTOS: ONG WEE JIN, A&W SINGAPORE/FACEBOOK, ICHIRAN JAPAN



Do you remember which food critic landed in hot water over his hotpot criticism?

Christmas gift guide 2019: 15 stylish ideas



Some gift ideas to keep you from going in(to the malls) blind.PHOTOS: COURTESY OF MAISON 21G, EMBRACE JEWELLERY, YOURS, HANDMADE HEROES



For the friends in your life who appreciate all things stylish, here are some gift ideas.

Former Malaysian commando claims Najib told him to kill Mongolian model Altantuya



Azilah Hadri (right), who was sentenced to hang for killing model Altantuya Shaariibuu (left), claims the ex-PM gave him an explicit order to kill her. PHOTOS: AFP / MONGOLIAN CONSULATE



In a statutory declaration, convicted murderer Azilah Hadri said he and his former colleague killed Altantuya Shaariibuu following an explicit "shoot to kill" order by Najib.

US boy, 8, earns $35.2 million from YouTube channel: The highest-paid YouTubers of 2019



The top spot went to Ryan Kaji (left), who made S$35.2 million (US$26 million), while third place went to Anastasia Radzinskaya who raked in S$24.4 million for her home videos. PHOTOS: RYAN'S WORLD/FACEBOOK, SCREENGRAB FROM YOUTUBE



Eight-year-old Ryan Kaji, who makes videos of himself opening toys and conducting science experiments, was the top highest-paid YouTuber on Forbes' list this year.

