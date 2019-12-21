This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.
Healthcare training provider HMI Institute's server infected by ransomware
The data included the full names and NRIC numbers, and a combination of contact numbers, e-mail addresses or residential addresses.
Sick of turkey and ham? Here are some places to eat at this Christmas
If you cannot stand dried out roast turkey, fried chicken is perfect for Christmas.
HDB spent $2.9 billion on Home Improvement Programme, more than 170,000 flats upgraded
Another 132,300 flats are undergoing the upgrades, which will be implemented progressively.
PM Lee spending some vacation time on the Collatz conjecture: 5 things about the unsolved problem
Did you know the Collatz conjecture comes with a warning, because it is so treacherously alluring?
10 most-read food stories of 2019
Do you remember which food critic landed in hot water over his hotpot criticism?
Christmas gift guide 2019: 15 stylish ideas
For the friends in your life who appreciate all things stylish, here are some gift ideas.
Former Malaysian commando claims Najib told him to kill Mongolian model Altantuya
In a statutory declaration, convicted murderer Azilah Hadri said he and his former colleague killed Altantuya Shaariibuu following an explicit "shoot to kill" order by Najib.
US boy, 8, earns $35.2 million from YouTube channel: The highest-paid YouTubers of 2019
Eight-year-old Ryan Kaji, who makes videos of himself opening toys and conducting science experiments, was the top highest-paid YouTuber on Forbes' list this year.