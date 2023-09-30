This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, Sept 30, 2023

Catch up on some of the week's top reads. Subscribe to our newsletter here.
Download these antivirus apps, CSA urges in latest drive against cybercrooks
The move is part of the latest national cyber-security campaign launched on Saturday.
New parks, exercise trails part of Queenstown’s upcoming makeover
Authorities are also exploring repurposing some blocks at Tanglin Halt to preserve the town’s heritage.
$1.1b Cost-of-Living Support Package: 5 key questions answered by DPM Wong
He answered questions including on the impetus for the package and the financial sustainability of such payouts.
S’poreans eating too much salt, over one-third have high blood pressure
MOH is considering regulations to reduce sodium content in food, including labelling similar to that for sugar.
Angela Lee announces her retirement from MMA
"It has been an incredible eight years and I just want to say thank you to the fans," she said.
Cracked ceilings and shattered glass: Slight damage after WWII bomb detonation
More than 530 police and 45 people from the SAF were involved in the disposal operation.
LKY100: Remembering Lee Kuan Yew’s life and legacy
A pictorial tribute to Singapore's first PM as the nation marks his 100th birth anniversary.
GrabInvest, MoneyOwl to close: Financial advisers feel the heat as customers get more demanding
Financial advisers will have to offer more value-added services rather than focus mainly on transactional services, say industry players.
Hospitalised after losing 20kg in one week: When inflammatory bowel disease flares up
Inflammatory bowel disease is on the rise in Singapore. It can be managed, but there is no cure.
‘Always had a smile to give’: Friend remembers Sri Lanka woman allegedly killed by husband in S’pore
Local undertaker Roland Tay offered to cover the expenses of preparing and flying the body home.