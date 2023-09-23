This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, Sept 23, 2023

Upgraded town centre, enhanced connectivity part of rejuvenation plans for AMK

A new recreational trail will connect the town gardens and Bishan-AMK Park to the AMK Town Centre.

‘Now everyone is uncle or auntie’: Fading of Chinese naming tradition that shows generational ties

There is a long history behind what might seem to be just a simple way for two siblings to have similar-sounding names.

Seniors and students who often take buses, trains urged to use cheaper monthly travel passes

Using a pass can help heavy public transport users reduce their public transport costs by $4.50 to $9.50 per month, said the Public Transport Council chairwoman.

Once upon an island: A rare peek into Singapore’s past

Explore old Singapore through the lens of this late doctor from the UK.

Picture of Jupiter captured from Singapore flat finishes 2nd in international competition

It was captured through the lens of Mr Marco Lorenzi’s 2m-tall homemade telescope.

Shanti Pereira: Slow road to life in the fast lane

Medals matter but the great victory has been in how a lost athlete found herself.

Money-laundering case: Cash, assets seized and frozen now worth over $2.4 billion

Items confiscated include 68 gold bars, 546 pieces of jewellery and cryptocurrencies worth over $38 million.

askST: Do I still need a Covid-19 booster jab now that the pandemic is over?

The updated Comirnaty vaccine for new Covid-19 variants is expected to arrive in Singapore by end-October.

‘Imminent kidney tsunami’: Chronic renal disease on the rise in Singapore

This is partly due to the increase in those with diabetes and high blood pressure in the population here.

Using AI tools to complement, rather than replace, teachers

Educators are using AI to personalise learning, motivate students and tackle routine tasks.

