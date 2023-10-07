This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, Oct 7, 2023

Updated
Published
42 min ago

Catch up on some of the week's top reads. Subscribe to our newsletter here.

Foggy skies for residents and tourists in Singapore as haze returns

Some were spotted wearing masks while others cut down on outdoor activities.

READ MORE HERE

Interactive: The haze is back in Singapore. Here’s why

We analysed data from previous haze episodes to find out how this years’ might be different.

READ MORE HERE

Netanyahu says Israel ‘at war’ as Hamas launches surprise rocket attacks, infiltration

Palestinian militants have fired some 2,200 missiles from the Gaza Strip and infiltrated southern parts of Israel.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

As COE premiums set new highs, should I renew my existing certificate or buy a used car?

Record COE premiums have put new cars increasingly out of reach for Singaporeans.

READ MORE HERE

After a golden win, glowing sprint champ chases another breezy dream

Shanti Pereira tells Rohit Brijnath that she is looking ahead and hopes to further improve her timings.

READ MORE HERE

‘Worst experience’: Johor Crown Prince recounts Siam Paragon shooting, thanks S’pore for help

Tunku Ismail and his family were at a hotel lobby near the mall when the shooting happened.

READ MORE HERE

Live seafood restaurant price disputes: How to order like a pro, without breaking the bank

Planning to have seafood this weekend? When making your order, don’t forget to check the price per kilogram of the selected seafood items.

READ MORE HERE

9-year-old with brain tumour is first child patient to complete proton therapy at NCCS

The treatment helps to reduce radiation to nearby tissues and leads to fewer treatment-related side effects. 

READ MORE HERE

Stroke survivor cuts down on sodium but hidden salt in foods poses challenge

Studies have shown that 75 per cent of the sodium people consume is hidden in the foods that they buy, said an expert.

READ MORE HERE

When siblings fight over inheritance years after parents’ death

A man sued his siblings because he was upset at not being given a share of his family’s properties.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top