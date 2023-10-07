This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, Oct 7, 2023

Catch up on some of the week's top reads. Subscribe to our newsletter here.
Foggy skies for residents and tourists in Singapore as haze returns
Interactive: The haze is back in Singapore. Here’s why
We analysed data from previous haze episodes to find out how this years’ might be different.
Netanyahu says Israel ‘at war’ as Hamas launches surprise rocket attacks, infiltration
Palestinian militants have fired some 2,200 missiles from the Gaza Strip and infiltrated southern parts of Israel.
As COE premiums set new highs, should I renew my existing certificate or buy a used car?
After a golden win, glowing sprint champ chases another breezy dream
Shanti Pereira tells Rohit Brijnath that she is looking ahead and hopes to further improve her timings.
‘Worst experience’: Johor Crown Prince recounts Siam Paragon shooting, thanks S’pore for help
Tunku Ismail and his family were at a hotel lobby near the mall when the shooting happened.
Live seafood restaurant price disputes: How to order like a pro, without breaking the bank
Planning to have seafood this weekend? When making your order, don’t forget to check the price per kilogram of the selected seafood items.
9-year-old with brain tumour is first child patient to complete proton therapy at NCCS
The treatment helps to reduce radiation to nearby tissues and leads to fewer treatment-related side effects.
Stroke survivor cuts down on sodium but hidden salt in foods poses challenge
Studies have shown that 75 per cent of the sodium people consume is hidden in the foods that they buy, said an expert.
When siblings fight over inheritance years after parents’ death
A man sued his siblings because he was upset at not being given a share of his family’s properties.