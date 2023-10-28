This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, Oct 28, 2023

Catch up on some of the week's top reads. Subscribe to our newsletter here.
S’pore supports humanitarian aid, calls for civilian lives to be protected in Gaza: Ambassador to UN
Ambassador Burhan Gafoor made these comments at the emergency special session of the UN General Assembly in New York on Friday.
MOH to roll out updated Covid-19 vaccines from Oct 30
Members of the public may receive their vaccination by walking into any Joint Testing and Vaccination Centre, Public Health Preparedness Clinic or polyclinic offering the vaccine.
NKF to open five new dialysis centres by 2025 to meet escalating demand
Here’s what Forward Singapore means for you
The Forward Singapore report unveiled a national strategy for a more vibrant and inclusive Singapore.
New game spotlights Singapore’s hidden stories
The game uses WhatsApp messages and an AI chatbot to help players find hidden gems in neighbourhoods.
Are you Champion Charlie or Neutral Nancy? New survey profiles people on issues
Two studies found a “high willingness” among people to engage in municipal initiatives with the right support.
Furever friends: Meet Singapore’s oldest pets
When can scam victims expect payout under the proposed shared liability framework?
The framework places duties on financial institutions and telcos, making them liable to pay if they have fallen short of these duties.
Next-gen ERP on-board units: What car dealers and motorists say
Would it work against you if you opt not to disclose your salary when looking for a new job?
Candidates should take a more consultative approach amid a tighter job market, an expert says.