This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, Oct 28, 2023

S’pore supports humanitarian aid, calls for civilian lives to be protected in Gaza: Ambassador to UN

Ambassador Burhan Gafoor made these comments at the emergency special session of the UN General Assembly in New York on Friday. 

MOH to roll out updated Covid-19 vaccines from Oct 30

Members of the public may receive their vaccination by walking into any Joint Testing and Vaccination Centre, Public Health Preparedness Clinic or polyclinic offering the vaccine.

NKF to open five new dialysis centres by 2025 to meet escalating demand

Six new patients are diagnosed with kidney failure in Singapore every day.

Here’s what Forward Singapore means for you

The Forward Singapore report unveiled a national strategy for a more vibrant and inclusive Singapore.

New game spotlights Singapore’s hidden stories

The game uses WhatsApp messages and an AI chatbot to help players find hidden gems in neighbourhoods.

Are you Champion Charlie or Neutral Nancy? New survey profiles people on issues

Two studies found a “high willingness” among people to engage in municipal initiatives with the right support.

Furever friends: Meet Singapore’s oldest pets

Several are past their life expectancy, like dog Oreo, 19, and cat CC, 16.

When can scam victims expect payout under the proposed shared liability framework?

The framework places duties on financial institutions and telcos, making them liable to pay if they have fallen short of these duties.

Next-gen ERP on-board units: What car dealers and motorists say

Most motorists that The Straits Times spoke to had reservations about the change.

Would it work against you if you opt not to disclose your salary when looking for a new job?

Candidates should take a more consultative approach amid a tighter job market, an expert says.

