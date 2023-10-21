This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, Oct 21, 2023

Trucks enter Gaza carrying medical supplies and food as Egypt’s Rafah border opens

Rafah is the main route in and out of the Gaza Strip not controlled by Israel, which agreed to allow aid in from Egypt following a request from its top ally, the US.

‘Particularly virulent’: How falsehoods fire up online battle to control narratives of Israel-Hamas war

Online misinformation and disinformation are proliferating as Israeli and Palestinian officials blame each other for the war.

Retiree loses life savings of over $1m in scam by fake Facebook friend

The victim made 22 different transactions, with each one amounting to at least $20,000.

7,000 HDB flats to be built in Bayshore; 2 BTO projects to be launched in second half of 2024

The first two BTO projects will have about 1,400 two-room flexi, three- and four-room flats, HDB said.

Over 370,000 discounted SIA, Scoot tickets for sale in November

The national carrier said it is offering the discounts as part of its upcoming Time To Fly travel fair.

Money laundering case: Woman lived with lover, not daughter; S'pore roots overstated, says DPP

Her 15-year-old daughter lived with a maid in Beach Road.

When condo owners fight over the right to build extra roofs

A common dispute concerns owners of ground-floor units building awnings that upset those living above.

Food processing firm, director plead guilty to charges involving product expiry dates

Far Ocean was found not to have kept proper inventory of fish and meat items in the most extensive case probed by SFA.

HR professionals face pressure to upskill as work practices evolve

Firms’ emphasis on diversity and mental well-being are among key areas of focus.

Dessert brand Sara Lee crumbles amid high operating costs

The brand is beloved by fans for its frozen cheesecakes, apple pies, crumbles and ice cream.

