This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, Oct 14, 2023

Catch up on some of the week's top reads. Subscribe to our newsletter here.
DBS reactivates branches while online and physical services down, says systems not compromised
Error messages were shown on DBS and POSB’s apps, alongside a notice that scheduled maintenance was being carried out.
S'pore wants to work with US to bolster rules-based order: DPM Wong
He adds that the Republic puts its national interest first in negotiating the US-China rivalry.
Palestinians flee northern Gaza as Israel masses troops for assault
The UN and other organisations warned of a disaster if so many people were forced to flee.
S'pore must never let external events affect ‘precious peace’: Shanmugam on Israel-Hamas war
"This is going to be quite a tough period. But our fundamental attitude cannot change," he said.
Singapore Sports School fires badminton coach after death of 14-year-old student
Investigation showed the coach did not check on the unwell teenager before dismissing the team from training.
Haze could ease during rainy season but risk may remain for some time
Pointing to El Nino conditions, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu urged Singaporeans not to let their guard down.
Therapeutic gardens open in Yushun, Sembawag, Tampines
The garden in Sembawang Park comprises an active zone and a passive zone for different needs and activities.
More young PMETs taking long breaks from work to recharge: Experts
These breaks can last months, or even a year, and are often to combat burnout or seek a career change, among other reasons.
More in S'pore choosing to spend on health than on luxury items: Poll
Nearly 30 per cent said luxury items and indulging in the high life are no longer important.
Gone in 15 minutes: Woman loses $72.5k after downloading third-party app to sell used kitchen items
The scammers transferred about 90 per cent of her savings from her POSB account in two transactions.