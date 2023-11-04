This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, Nov 4, 2023

HDB to extend validity of flat eligibility letters from 6 months to 9 months
The extension, which will take effect from Nov 7, will give flat buyers more time to secure their homes.
Rescuers struggle to find Nepal quake survivors, deaths at 137
Officials fear the death toll could rise as first responders had reached the hilly area near the epicentre, some 500km west of the capital Kathmandu, only early on Saturday.
Interactive: Changi Airport’s T2 fully reopens
The Wonderfall, the centrepiece of the departure hall, is a digital waterfall display that stands at 14m tall and 17m wide.
New Science Centre to keep pace with society’s challenges: SM Teo Chee Hean
It will be equipped with the latest technologies to provide immersive learning experiences for all.
Police investigating case of unnatural death after man pronounced dead in Bukit Merah flat
The 58-year-old man was found lying motionless in the unit and was pronounced dead at the scene on Saturday morning.
Give staff one-off sum amid rising living costs, at least 5.5% pay bump for lower-wage workers: NWC
Lower-wage workers earning up to $2,500 in gross monthly wages should receive a pay bump of at least 5.5 per cent to 7.5 per cent in the coming year, said the council.
Becoming proficient in English has come at a cost for many Singaporeans
Two surveys conducted in 2013 and 2018 found that while proficiency in English has risen, all ethnic groups have become less proficient in mother tongue languages.
Doctor’s widow and eldest daughter lose court tussle over $4m he had willed to all 4 children
They argued that as the surviving holders of the accounts where the money was held, they now own the entire sum.
Passion is not enough – how restaurants survive the brutal Singapore F&B scene
What does it take to keep a restaurant open in Singapore? ST’s Tan Hsueh Yun speaks to six chefs and restaurateurs who have gone the distance.
Friends cast ‘utterly devastated’ by death of Matthew Perry
In their first public reaction since Perry’s death, they told People magazine: “We were more than just cast mates. We are a family.”